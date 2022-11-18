Support Local Journalism


I’ve always been a big fan of movies about crusading journalists. I mean, I have a career in TV news, after all, so you might understand why I am biased in favor of these types of stories.

That should explain why I was so excited about the new movie, “She Said,” which is based on the best-selling book from New York Times reporters Jodi Kanter and Megan Twohey. This is the story of their investigation into Miramax producer Harvey Weinstein, and their efforts to get his victims to publicly acknowledge their sexual assault by one of the most powerful men in Hollywood at the time.

