The Idaho State Department of Education has awarded $124,312 in federal grant funding through its Child Nutrition Programs to help 10 Idaho schools purchase new equipment for their National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced today. One of those schools being Shadow Butte, who was awarded $7,630 for a convection oven.
“Providing tasty, nutritious meals for students is an essential part of public education,” Superintendent Ybarra said. “Thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Equipment Grant, schools across Idaho will improve their food service with new equipment ranging from freezers and convection ovens to a steam kettle and a massive mixer.”
The application process was competitive, with 29 School Food Authorities (SFAs) submitting grant applications totaling more than $380,607 in equipment requests. Additional consideration was given
to SFAs that had not received previous equipment grants and schools with a high percentage of students who are eligible for free and reduced-price meals. Other factors in the selection process included expanding meal participation, food safety, energy efficiency, and improving the nutrition and quality of meals.
More information about Child Nutrition Programs and SDE grant opportunities is available on the State Department of Education website.