The driver of the semi involved in a crash that closed Highway 55 north of Smith's Ferry for much of the day Saturday has been cited for reckless driving, according to Idaho State Police.
Rigoberto Rivera Arredondo, 42, of Ontario, Oregon, was cited by an ISP trooper on the misdemeanor charge. The trooper cited the driver after evidence showed excessive speed was a factor in the crash. Highway 55 was closed at mile marker 98.4 on and off throughout the day Saturday, resulting in lengthy traffic delays, as crews worked to clear debris from the crash from both the roadway and from the Payette River.
State police started investigating the single-vehicle crash around 7:45 Saturday morning. Rivera Arredondo was driving north on Highway 55 in a 2000 Freightliner commercial vehicle pulling a utility trailer when he lost control of the semi and drove off the shoulder into the river, according to ISP.
Rivera Arredondo and his passenger, Mark Castillon, 30, of Weiser, were transported by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
The lanes of Highway 55 were blocked for seven hours while crews worked to clear the scene.