You’ll soon run out of fingers and toes trying to count the probable Oscar nominations for "The Woman King," a world premiere that has much of Toronto dutifully bowing to Viola Davis, director Gina Prince-Bythewood, and a wonderful supporting cast, including Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Rich and John Boyega. It’s the true story of the Ajojie, the all-female military regiment charged with protecting the embattled African Kingdom of Dahomey in the early 19th century.
“Why do you stay?” asks a young warrior-in-training.
“Because here I will be hunter,” answers another, glaring out to the horizon. “Out there, I am prey.”
There are a hundred reasons not to miss "The Woman King." Watching Ms. Davis win a third Oscar is only one of them.
A quite different king, Richard III, is the centerpiece of "The Lost King," directed by Stephen Frears and written/produced by the team who brought the wonderful Philomena to TIFF some years ago. To be sure, "The Lost King" is much lighter fare, but it is also about the triumph of truth and an unexpected heroine pushing against convention.
Again, here we have another true story — one that you may remember since the unbelievable state of affairs occurred just a few years ago. In the midst of a mid-life malaise, a mom of three (Sally Hawkins) is an amateur historian/sleuth and knows in her bones that underneath a Leicester parking lot are … well the bones of one of history’s most infamous royals. But she also believes that Shakespeare gave poor Richard a raw deal in one of the planet’s greatest tragedies. The always wonderful Steve Coogan co-stars (and is also co-writer and producer). "The Lost King" is that perfect Sunday matinee movie, so we know that The Flicks will undoubtedly “put the kettle on” when it opens in October.
In the meantime, "The Woman King" will open globally later this month. Lucky you.