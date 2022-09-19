Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


You’ll soon run out of fingers and toes trying to count the probable Oscar nominations for "The Woman King," a world premiere that has much of Toronto dutifully bowing to Viola Davis, director Gina Prince-Bythewood, and a wonderful supporting cast, including Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Rich and John Boyega. It’s the true story of the Ajojie, the all-female military regiment charged with protecting the embattled African Kingdom of Dahomey in the early 19th century.

“Why do you stay?” asks a young warrior-in-training.

Recommended for you

Load comments