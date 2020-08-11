As the start of the school year nears, school boards continue to meet to decide how to operate schools amid rising COVID-19 cases in Ada and Canyon counties.
Here’s a roundup of local decisions this week.
CALDWELL: School to start fully online
Caldwell schools will operate remotely from the start of school on Aug. 27 until at least Oct. 2, the school board decided Monday. The board had previously postponed the start date from Aug. 19.
District officials will decide Sept. 21 whether to reopen schools with a hybrid model after Oct. 2, according to a letter Superintendent Shalene French sent to parents and staff. D
The district originally planned to reopen Caldwell schools with a hybrid learning model, she said. But after Southwest District Health identified Canyon County in the highest risk category of “substantial community spread, French recommended remote learning only to start the year. The Nampa School District is taking the same approach.
Canyon County remains one of the biggest hot spots for COVID-19 in Idaho, with over one-fifth of the state’s total cases, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare.
French said learning devices will be available for all K-12 students. Teachers will hold office hours and will be available to answer questions, she said.
“Our dearest hope remains that prevention measures will be embraced in our community,” French wrote, “and virus levels will drop and schools can reopen their doors to serve students in person quickly.”
MIDDLETON: School to start in September
The Middleton school board on Monday pushed back the district’s first day of school by three weeks to Sept. 8.
Superintendent Kristin Beck and the district’s Information Technology Department recommended the delay to give the district more time to prepare for online instruction.
The school board hasn’t yet decided if schools will open in person, but a determination is expected Aug. 28. Trustees voted Monday for the district to create its own reopening criteria after meeting with Southwest District Health.
Many school districts throughout Idaho have been following the guidelines of their health districts about what form of instruction to implement for the school year.
The Middleton school board’s concern was that health district data includes case counts in larger cities, such as Nampa and Caldwell, and cases in long-term care facilities. The board members said they do not think the health district’s numbers are representative of the positive cases within the school district, which has a student population of 3,026.
Over 90% of Canyon County’s 5,869 cases of COVID-19 have been in Caldwell and Nampa, Southwest District Health numbers showed Monday. Only 198 of the county’s cases, or 3%, have been in Middleton.
“We need to follow our own guidelines,” said trustee Derek Moore, adding that he doesn’t want to follow what Boise or Ada County does in terms of school closures.
Beck said the district’s legal team advised them to follow health district guidelines.
Trustees also voted to amend the district’s “red,” or category 3, stage of opening. The category previously outlined a soft-close without in-person instruction.
Beck asked the board to amend the plan to include one day of small group, in-person instruction per week.
“While we believe it is important to remain in compliance with the rating set forth by Southwest District Health, we are not comfortable with starting school without face-to-face interaction with our students,” Beck said.
The board also added a strong stance on recommending masks in schools in category 3.
KUNA: Masks mandatory, hybrid schedule, delayed start
The Kuna School District has updated its plans for reopening, providing details on its hybrid schedule, considering a slightly delayed start and requiring students and staff to wear masks, in line with a Central District Health order for Ada County.
After the district bought and collected enough internet-enabled devices for all K-12 students, the district is planning to have students learn from home three days per week to start the school year, Superintendent Wendy Johnson wrote in an Aug. 7 letter to parents.
Half of students will attend classes in-person Mondays and Wednesdays while the other half will attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays. All students will stay home on Fridays and learn on their devices, which a plurality of respondents to a district survey preferred when given the option of having Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays as learn-from-home days.
“In our fast growing district and crowded schools, reducing group sizes and physical distance is a challenge,” Johnson wrote. “The hybrid makes physical distancing more ‘doable,’ when just half the students are in the building, in the cafeteria, in a classroom, on the bus, etc.”
Johnson hoped that the opening of Swan Falls High School would thin the crowds within Kuna High School, but the toll of COVID-19 on construction crews has delayed the satellite school’s opening. A new reopening date has not been set.
The district’s board was scheduled to vote Tuesday night on Johnson’s request that school’s first days be delayed from Aug. 27 to Aug. 31 to give administrators and health experts more time to work with teachers on COVID-19 precautions. Results were not available by print time.
“We’ve identified a need to spend more time on the new safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus among staff and students when we return to in person instruction,” Johnson wrote.