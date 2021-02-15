BOISE — Saint Alphonsus Health System has consolidated its COVID-19 vaccination clinics to one central location at The Village at Meridian in order to streamline distribution as public access to the vaccine expands.
Starting Thursday, all appointments previously scheduled for Saint Alphonsus’ Boise and Nampa hospitals or clinic in southwestern Idaho will be relocated to The Village.
The new vaccination site will be in the 50,000-square-foot former Gordmans store at 2260 N. Eagle Road between Petco and Michaels. This will be the first permanent off-site mass vaccination clinic location to open in Idaho, according to Saint Alphonsus.
Jennifer Misajet, regional chief nursing officer and vice president of operations at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, thanked CenterCal Properties, owner of The Village, adding that medical supply company Norco “has stepped up and is donating wheelchairs for our patients who need assistance while they wait for their appointments and as they move through the clinic.”
Saint Alphonsus has offered more than 25,000 vaccines across the state in an attempt to follow Gov. Brad Little’s priority vaccination rollout and intends to administer more as vaccine access, which has been notably limited in Idaho, expands to the general public.
“There’s a lot of demand right now, and we’re working very hard to supply,” Misajet said. She added that appointments currently offered at Saint Alphonsus are intended for booster shots only. “As we open up the clinic on Thursday, the first people that we’ll be vaccinating are people who already have a first vaccine and are scheduling their boosters,” she said.
Saint Alphonsus said it plans to provide additional information as soon as more first doses become available. Members of the public will be able to sign up both online and by phone, and Misajet expressed confidence that the supply of vaccines will continue to increase.
Staff hopes the decision to consolidate will lift strain on coordinating vaccine transport while also eliminating confusion over appointment location.
“It’s one-stop shopping for signing up. Everyone will know where to go and we’re not shuttling the vaccine all over the place,” Misajet said.
The new location, which takes into account ample space for patient parking, will allow Saint Alphonsus to expand vaccine access at the site while providing the opportunity to partner with another provider if necessary. The clinic can operate longer hours and accommodate more lines for a quicker appointment.
Staff will accommodate more than 1,000 vaccinations per day. Inside, the building is marked to ensure adequate social distancing and is “safe from check-in all the way through discharge,” emphasized Misajet.
Saint Alphonsus is encouraging members of the public who cannot yet get an appointment not to walk-in and instead keep checking in with the hospital on the phone or online for available appointments.