The Saint Alphonsus Foundation announced Monday the annual Festival of Trees event will run for a record 12 days this year, from Nov. 19 to Nov. 30, and will be all online to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Proceeds from this year’s festival will benefit people and programs impacted by COVID-19. The auction is slated to include roughly 150 items, according to Saint Al’s. Guests can view the items online and bid on them starting Nov. 19.
Virtual visits from Santa will be available this year. Parents can order a customized video.
Instead of decorating and displaying the trees in the Boise Centre, the festival will use the old Gordmans building at The Village in Meridian to allow for the decorating teams to maintain physical distancing while decorating.
All the trees wreaths and other holiday decor items will be professionally photographed, and those pictures will be posted on the festival’s website for people to view, bid on and purchase. Trees will be delivered to their new homes Dec. 1.
For more information on the Festival of Trees, including scheduling visits with Santa, visit saintalphonsus.org/Festival.
“We’re very aware of the need to protect our community from COVID-19. Local guidelines prohibit large gatherings, and we certainly want to make sure we celebrate the holiday season safely,” Jill Aldape, vice president of philanthropy for Saint Alphonsus, said in a press release.
Community Calendar
Sunday
Online — We Art Women benefitting the Women’s & Children’s Alliance continues. weartwomenwca.afrogs.org/#/index.
Boise — Buddy DeVore & the Faded Cowboys at The Sandbar, 1 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Online — Self Care Sunday, 2 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Star Branch Library and Victory Branch. Ada Community Libraries.
Boise — Mood Swing at Bar365, 5 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Boo at Night at Zoo Boise — A socially distanced family fun—fest, starting 6 p.m. now through Oct. 31., 355 E. Julia Davis Drive. Advance tickets are required and available at zooboise.org.
Monday
Online — Boise Startup Week kicks off with its first keynote presentation at 4:30 p.m. Full schedule of Oct. 26-30 virtual events: boisestartupweek.org.
Boise — Helhest Helfest, 5 p.m., Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road.
Boise — The Sweet Swede Mic, 8 p.m., Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road.
Tuesday
Online — Free Classes for ages 50+, 10 a.m., AARP Idaho via Zoom.
Nampa — Tots &Tykes in Training, 10:15 a.m., Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Nampa — Nampa Fire Proposed Consolidation Open House, noon, Nampa Fire Station #4, 2112 W. Flamingo Ave. City of Nampa.
Nampa — Indoor Pickleball Lessons, 1 p.m., Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Boise — Tuesday Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Boise — Happy Hour Comedy Showcase, 6 p.m., Edge Brewing & Grill, 205 N. 10th St.
Boise — Matt Roos, 6 p.m., BAR365, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Online — #OwnVoices Author Panel — Crowdcast LIVE, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Online — Speed Dating | Virtual Singles Events | 7 p.m., eventbrite.com.
Boise — Live Music at the Vista Uptown Bar, 8 p.m., 813 S. Vista Ave.