Bike and pedestrian safety advocates want more than just a sign encouraging drivers to “Share the Road” on the bridge carrying traffic from northwest Boise into Garden City.
On Glenwood Street a few hundred feet from the Expo Idaho site, cars zip across the Boise River on a five-lane bridge. It’s near large residential developments, the Garden City library and city hall, the Greenbelt, shopping centers and the fairgrounds, which could soon be getting a major overhaul in the coming decades as Ada County looks to repurpose the more than 200-acre site.
It’s a bustling state highway, and not just for those in cars. Gary Segers, a longtime cyclist and pedestrian safety critic of the Idaho Transportation Department, and Don Kostelec, a local transportation consultant, want the agency to make changes to the bridge to improve infrastructure on the approach to the bridge and ensure pedestrians and cyclists aren’t battling for space on the sidewalk to get across safely.
Kostelec says it would not take major structural changes to make the bridge safer and there are examples around the Treasure Valley of bridges that have been modified or designed so cyclists are separated from cars in ways that don’t involve radically redoing a structurally sound bridge built as recently as the mid-’90s.
“For the era in which this (bridge) was built, there was nothing you could say was done incorrectly at the time, but that would have been before the Greenbelt connections and before we know what we know now about the preference of bicyclists not to use a bike lane or a shoulder,” Kostelec said. “..Given ITD budgets and how big they are, this is a small change to fill a critical gap in the system.”
Study underway, but not just on the bridge
The bridge is currently part of a corridor study of Glenwood Street between State Street and Chinden Boulevard that was approved in December 2019. However, the emergence of COVID-19 halted the project and ITD opted to put aside $100,000 to have an outside consultant examine the corridor instead in the lead-up to the Expo Idaho site potentially being radically redeveloped.
ITD’s Senior Public Information Officer Aubrie Latimore told BoiseDev a request for proposals for the study has not gone out yet. The goal of the project is not to study the bridge, but the corridor as a whole, she said.
“The study intended to look at the different land use scenarios, including the future of the Ada County Fairgrounds property, to develop a high-level vision for the entire corridor within the existing right-of-way footprint,” she wrote in an email. “This goal remains the primary purpose.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
ITD has had several studies completed focused on improving bicycle and pedestrian facilities in the past few decades. In 2014, the agency’s Statewide Bicycle and Pedestrian study recommended the agency invest in “on-street” bicycle facilities and pedestrian improvements as a best practice in urban areas, near shared-use paths, public parks and large employers.
What are the concerns about the bridge?
A lot of Segers’ and Kostelec’s objections about the bridge come from the idea that cyclists shouldn’t have to ride on the sidewalk to cross.
A sign leading up to the bridge tells drivers to “share the road” with cyclists so they can ride on the shoulder, but this is often ignored because of the speed of traffic and the narrow space allowed to ride in with no protective barrier. This pushes cyclists to hop on the sidewalk with pedestrians to cross the bridge.
It might seem counterintuitive, but they say making cyclists feel unsafe riding on the shoulder and pushing them onto the sidewalk causes problems for pedestrians crossing the bridge because it forces them to potentially step into the road to avoid a cyclist. It also becomes problematic when people are walking two by two across the bridge and someone coming the opposite direction has to step into the road to go around them or when someone in a wheelchair is trying to cross and they conflict with cyclists.
They say the bridge could be restriped or otherwise reconfigured to make room for a wider sidewalk and a path for cyclists that is protected by a concrete barrier from traffic to make the crossing safer.
“When I rode through here last week, I had to just grit my teeth and make sure I don’t see much traffic (before riding across the bridge),” Segers said, on a recent walk through the area. “Nobody in their right mind is going to get in the middle of all of this traffic.”
There are sidewalks leading up to the bridge on three of the four approaches, but on the western sidewalk heading south into Garden City there is no sidewalk until it’s time to cross the bridge. This puts pedestrians and cyclists within feet of traffic rushing past as they walk up the hill to cross. That side of the bridge is near the Greenbelt and other residential neighborhoods. The sidewalk ends abruptly far from a crosswalk.