Former Meridian Planning and Zoning chairman Steven Yearsley was appointed to fill a vacant seat on the commission by Meridian City Council Tuesday night.
Yearsely will fill the commission’s vacant Seat 4, which opened up after Patricia Pitzer stepped down from the position partway through her first term, which started January of this year.
Mayor Robert Simison made the pick in response to community criticism of the city’s planning and zoning services that surfaced in results of a recent public opinion survey conducted for the city. In the survey, 42% of respondents were satisfied with how the city has handled growth, and planning and zoning services were rated the lowest of any city service.
“When I looked at the survey results from the community and saw how important the topic of growth and planning and zoning is, I thought it was really important that we make sure we get the right person to serve on Planning and Zoning,” he said at council’s meeting.
Simison also said Yearsley will be the only commissioner from south Meridian, making his perspective all the more crucial.
Yearsley plans to stay on until at least January 2021 when new appointments and reappointments are made, though Simision said Yearsley may hold the position longer if he’s willing to continue serving in the role. If not, Simison said he plans to appoint another commissioner from south Meridian next year.
Councilwoman Jessica Perreault lauded the appointment, calling Yearley “a fantastic commissioner and a huge asset to this city” after serving on the commission alongside him.
Yearsley’s first day back on the job may be eventful. At the commission’s Sep. 17 meeting, it will consider housing and commercial projects that could take up around 200 acres of land across four developments, including a 196-unit residential project and a 424-lot development.
Councilman Luke Cavener characterized Thursday's meeting concisely.
“It’s a big one,” he said with a chuckle.