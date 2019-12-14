In over two years working as a crime reporter, one thing that's stayed with me was the work victim-witness coordinators and victim advocates put in to help survivors of crimes. And unless you're in the criminal justice system, you don't really know these people exist until you need them.
Victim advocates and victim-witness coordinators have entirely different roles in the process of helping people escape violent and abusive relationships, but both aim to assist survivors by getting them the help they need to be successful.
I remember one specific case involving sexual abuse of a child that I followed through court, and the interaction between the survivors and victim-witness coordinator really struck me. When the abuser's sentencing came up, the survivors testified and the coordinator shed a few tears. She did not cry because she was sad, but because she was proud of the survivors being able to confront their abuser and say what they always wanted to.
I wanted to understand a little more about their profession and what it might look like for people who need them. To best do that, I took the steps of seeking help from the Nampa Family Justice Center to see what a victim might encounter in that process. I created a scenario of a domestic violence situation, and the sources I worked with agreed to walk me through the steps as if I were a victim.
VICTIM ADVOCATES
On Nov. 26, I drove to the Nampa Family Justice Center at 1305 13th St. S. in Nampa and parked on the street in front of the building. They were expecting me, like they would expect anybody who made an appointment. However, anyone can walk into the center and say they need to talk to someone.
Client Services Coordinator Yami Isaza described the Family Justice Center as an umbrella of services offering counselors, connections to legal assistance, support groups and help with filing civil protection orders. Here, survivors can choose to just seek resources for various types of abuse, or eventually report to police. It’s entirely up to each person.
The setting in Interview Room 5 was comfortable. I sat in the corner of a couch with an oversized pillow in my lap.
Inside those interview rooms, when the doors close, uncomfortable and scary conversations can take place. Isaza emphasizes with each person that "they’re in control when they’re here,” she said. "It's about making them feel confident."
To better understand what someone may experience when they meet with a victim advocate, I told Isaza about a scenario of domestic violence that I made up. As part of the imagined scenario, I explained that my husband of five years and I had two young boys. My husband had always had control of the finances. I worked as a nurse and had a curfew, set by my husband, of when I had to be home — he knew exactly how long it would take me to get there once I left work. He never let me leave to see my family or friends.
After losing his job a few months back, though, he started drinking alcohol frequently and turned physically abusive. This would include pushing me down, but about two weeks ago, I told Isaza, he tried to strangle me when I insisted I was leaving to see my sister. I didn’t call the police at the time. I just thought if I listened to him, he would not hurt me. He has firearms in our bedroom closet, I told Isaza, adding: I’m getting increasingly scared and want to know how to leave.
As I spoke, Isaza checked boxes and wrote notes on a risk assessment sheet. Advocates fill out these papers as people talk about their experience. People who come through the doors also fill out an intake sheet with their demographics and contact information, so advocates can keep in touch with people and make sure they are OK after they leave, if the person seeking resources wants to be contacted.
When I was done telling my story, she asked me if she could sit next to me to go over the results. I let her, but she said some people don’t want her to, and that is OK.
She told me I was a 6 and a 1 on the risk assessment sheet. There are seven different factor boxes to take into account and the first scores comes from that. Then, four factors are italicized — attempted strangulation, recent separation, extreme possessiveness or forced partner to have sex — because those factors indicate a higher chance of lethality if the abuse happens again. The highest score someone can receive on the survey is a 7 and 4. I was considered high risk, and Isaza told me if I stayed in the relationship, it was highly likely he would reoffend and the physical abuse could get worse.
Oftentimes, seeing the risk scores makes people cry, Isaza said. It's the first time the person sees all that is happening on one piece of paper, she said. From here, there are several ways advocates can help.
Advocates can help people file civil protection orders. Clients write down their experiences and why they are afraid of their abuser. The civil protection order request is filed with the courts, and the client, later that day or the next day, has a hearing before a judge. A court advocate will meet with the client at the courthouse and lay out what to expect. At that hearing, the suspect can also show up and speak about why a protection order should not be filed.
Civil protection orders are granted by civil courts and have criminal penalties if violated. Protection orders prohibit contact between the person who files for the order and the person it's filed against. They differ from no-contact orders, which are generally court-ordered alongside criminal charges.
For staff, the most important goal when someone walks through the door of the justice center is to make sure that person is safe, Isaza said. Advocates and case managers at the center help create safety plans for people seeking to leave relationships, which is typically the most dangerous time for a victim of domestic violence.
Some ideas Isaza had for safety in my scenario were:
- Come up with a code word to tell a friend on the phone, who can call police if I say the word.
- Keep away from the kitchen with my husband.
- Always try to have my cellphone with me.
- If I can trust a neighbor, ask if I can go there to escape a situation while police are on their way.
- Keep a bag of belongings at a friend's or family member's place so I don't have to come back when I decide to leave.
There are also different support groups every month at the center. For instance, in my situation, I might choose to attend the safety planning classes offered at the center on the second, third and fourth Tuesday of every month.
And for survivors in very risky situations, a high-risk team made up of detectives, advocates and victim-witness coordinators meet to brainstorm the best ways to keep someone safe, Isaza said.
She said every person’s story is different, and the center staff do everything they can to provide assistance in the way each person needs it. When someone comes to the justice center, they get to choose how they move forward.
“I know it sounds lengthy and intimidating, but we’ll help you through it,” Isaza said.
She also asked if I would be interested in reporting the attempted strangulation to police.
Reporting that act of physical abuse to Isaza at the justice center would not mean I have to go to the police. However, if I had reported the attempted strangulation to a victim-witness coordinator employed at the police department, that person is a mandatory reporter who would have to report it.
Had this been a real incident and I said "yes" to reporting to police, Isaza would have contacted the correct law enforcement agency. For instance, if the crime occurred in Nampa, a Nampa police officer would meet me at the center and talk to me about what happened.
After speaking to an officer, I would be connected with a victim-witness coordinator and they would also meet me at the justice center if it was a crime that occurred in Nampa.
POLICE VICTIM-WITNESS COORDINATOR
Logan Johnson, one of three Nampa Police victim-witness coordinators, met me in another room at the justice center much like the one Isaza spoke to me in. Johnson, who's been with the department almost three years, said he's the only male victim-witness coordinator in the state.
These coordinators work closely with detectives. They usually attend interviews between detectives and survivors and help a survivor understand the criminal process and investigation.
"We are there to make sure that the victim does not get pushed aside," Johnson said.
Detectives at the department care about survivors, Johnson said, but while the detectives investigate crimes, it's coordinators like Johnson who make sure the process moves along at a pace comfortable to the survivor.
A survivor's interaction with a victim-witness coordinator likely depends on when the suspect is arrested. If, for instance, the husband in my scenario were arrested right away, I probably would not have talked to Johnson more than a couple of times.
If a warrant were out for my husband's arrest, Johnson said he would likely check in with me every day until the arrest. He would ask me questions like, "How are you doing? Have you seen him? Has he texted you?"
Johnson said he has talked to people awaiting an abuser's arrest who no longer live with the abuser, but report finding the furniture in their house has been moved, or their ex has been showing up to random places the survivor is.
“They (survivors) feel like they’re going crazy, so I’m there to reassure them, ‘You’re not crazy. You are being stalked. You are being harassed. And here’s what we need to do. Here’s what we can do,'" Johnson said.
Law enforcement victim-witness coordinators are on call, so the three at the police department switch shifts every week. That means if a detective gets called to a "person" crime, or crime against the person, the coordinator may get called out to the scene, too, typically for domestic crimes with serious injuries, homicides and suicides.
This is important, Johnson explains, because if a suspect was not arrested and a victim is in danger and needs a place to stay, Johnson can help set them up with those resources while officers investigate.
The process of a criminal investigation can seem daunting to survivors, but Johnson said when he meets people he tells them, “I’m here to answer any questions you have, from court to what’s going to happen tonight or the next minute.”
Johnson gets lots of questions from survivors, like, "What is a no-contact order? How long will he/she stay in jail? Can he/she bond out?” These are all questions he can explain, though oftentimes people may not like the answers he gives. Especially in domestic violence situations, he said, partners do not want to be separated and are frustrated with the criminal process.
Still, he’s found honesty is the best policy.
“In my opinion, a survivor can have whatever they want,” he said. “If they can be reminded of that and talked through the process of doing that, then they turn out great.”
If a survivor wants to end up with her husband who abused her, he tells them she can, but it’s going to take work — and work that the abuser will have to put in as well. At the time, he encourages those he meets to focus on their own well-being.
PROSECUTOR VICTIM-WITNESS COORDINATOR
Victim-witness coordinators for the prosecutor’s office do not usually get involved with victims until an arrest has been made.
For example, I would not get a call from one of the nine coordinators at the Canyon County Prosecutor's Office until my husband's warrant was served and he was set to make his first court appearance.
That coordinator might be someone like Jackie Smith, who has been a victim-witness coordinator at the prosecutor's office for 18 years. After my husband's arrest, I would get a call from a coordinator the day my husband was set to be in court, either before the hearing to let me know or after the hearing to say what happened, his bond amount and upcoming court dates, said Smith.
Coordinators work with survivors to set up a meeting with the prosecutor and victim before the next court date.
"When they meet it’s not only to put a face with who has a case," Smith said. They also discuss the court process and how the victim would like to see the case get resolved. Usually by the time the prosecutor's office is involved, survivors have already been connected with services through the Nampa Family Justice Center or Advocates Against Family Violence in Caldwell, she said.
As a case moves through the court system, coordinators attend every hearing. If there were times throughout the case I could not go or did not want to, Smith, acting as my victim-witness coordinator, said she would still update me every time on what happened.
Currently, she and the rest of the coordinators each have about 75 open cases. She likes to check in every month with the survivors in her cases to see how things are going.
Acting as the liaison between the victim and the prosecutor can mean some hiccups or frustration being taken out on her, she said. But it’s also left her with some people she keeps in contact with for years.
She still talks to a family who was impacted by a homicide in 2006, she said.
Cases, such as for a felony attempted-strangulation charge, can last anywhere from three months to a year. Coordinators stick with their victims through it all, even for those who do not show an interest in meeting with them.
“I will always tell them what’s going on because they deserve that much. Even if they don’t like what they’re hearing,” she said.
She and other prosecutor coordinators would encourage survivors to attend sentencings, which can be therapeutic for many people, she said. At the sentencing, survivors can choose to address the court and speak about how a crime impacted them.
“You’re with these people — some of them for the worst event of their life — and so to walk them all the way through and get them to the other side is super cool,” Smith said.