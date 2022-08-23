Support Local Journalism


Idaho Business for Education (IBE) today is releasing a report on the worker shortage that is negatively impacting health care systems across the state. The report is a follow up to a summit IBE held in June which examined ways to address the problem.

The half-day summit, officially called the IBE Health Care Summit: Solving the Worker Crisis, was held on the campus of Boise State University. It was attended by leaders in both the health care system and the educational system which prepares students to enter the health care professions. Governor Brad Little was the summit’s opening speaker.

