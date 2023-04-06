Support Local Journalism


The Hall sisters, Gracie, left, and Bella, right, with Buster Bronco on the Boise State Blue.

In the pantheon of advertising and marketing, Coca-Cola is legendary. And for nearly a quarter of a century, the soda giant has turned to young filmmakers across the country to come up with ever new, creative and dynamic commercials. But it works two ways — the company doesn’t just look at what young filmmakers produce and then choose their favorite submission. They offer them tools and guidance throughout the process. The stated goal of the Coca-Cola Refreshing Films Program is “to help all participating filmmakers further their careers and provide a real-world professional opportunity to work with a global brand.”

ExpandJUMP_ChandlerThornton.jpg

Jump is hosting the premier of “Expand,” Gracie and Bella Hall’s Coca-Cola Refreshing Films commercial at 6 p.m. on First Thursday.
ExpandCasting_EllaSmith.jpg

Bella Hall, left, casting director Grace Ward, and Gracie Hall during casting for their commercial, "Expand."
ExpandRehearsal_Bryce Valles.jpg

Gracie Hall sits on her sister Bella Hall’s shoulders during a rehearsal for their Coca-Cola Refreshing Films commercial shoot.
ExpandDay2_ChandlerThornton.1.jpg

Bella Hall, left, and Gracie Hall, right, on set, Day 2, at the Cinemark Majestic Theater in Meridian.
ExpandDay1_ChandlerThornton.1.jpg

The Expand commercial crew at the end of Day 1 at the Cinemark Majestic Cinemas in Meridian.

