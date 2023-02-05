School Voucher Battles

Students and teachers from East High School in Salt Lake City walk out of school to protest the HB15 voucher bill, on Jan. 25, 2023. Several years of pandemic restrictions and curriculum battles have emboldened longtime advocates of funneling public funds to private and religious schools in statehouses throughout the country.

 Rick Egan - member image share, The Salt Lake Tribune

Originally published Feb. 3 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

The national special interests groups that have poured millions of dollars into efforts to make education savings account programs a reality in states like Arizona, Utah, Wyoming, Wisconsin and New Hampshire are the same donors who spent hundreds of thousands of dollars during Idaho’s midterm election to ensure school choice-friendly legislators occupied as many seats as possible in the Idaho Legislature, records show.

