Ali Rabe

Ali Rabe

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — A bill to require rental fees be "reasonable" received no negative testimony at its hearing and mostly supportive comments from the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday; however, it needs another step before it can move on to a full Senate debate, as members voted to hold off sending it to a full vote for a “friendly amendment.”

Sen. Ali Rabe, D-Boise, presented SB 1039 to the committee, which voted 8-1 to amend it to include clarification that the bill would not apply retroactively to leases. Only Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, opposed.

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

Recommended for you

Load comments