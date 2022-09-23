Emmett United Methodist Church is looking to open its doors and hearts to host a monthly ‘Diversability Dance ’ (welcoming all with disabilities, and other abilities). We are partnering with Emmett Rotary and inviting local disability organizations (e.g. Rise), local schools and other churches to help extend this invitation to ALL, including people with any disability who are 16 years or older. Objective is to provide a monthly Friday night out – to dance, listen to music, and meet other folks to build community. An aspiring DJ will play some popular playlists, will take requests, and the group can attempt old and new line dances.
Caregivers and parents are invited to stay during the event as well, as there will be a meeting room reserved.
As Reverend Mike Hollomon sees it, “This is a wonderful opportunity to make new friends, and open our doors to different corners of our community.”
Long-time Board member Dr. Bryan Stone sees this opportunity similarly, “ We love to share this facility for a variety of community activities. It’s all about friendship and community!”
Next dance party will be from 7pm to 9pm on October 7th and will continue the first Friday of every month at that time. For any questions, volunteering opportunities, please reach out to Sharon Oberleitner at 609-731-6536 (sharon.oberleitner@behaviorimaging.com ).