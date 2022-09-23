Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ages 16 and older … ‘Diversability’ Dance

Emmett United Methodist Church is looking to open its doors and hearts to host a monthly ‘Diversability Dance ’ (welcoming all with disabilities, and other abilities). We are partnering with Emmett Rotary and inviting local disability organizations (e.g. Rise), local schools and other churches to help extend this invitation to ALL, including people with any disability who are 16 years or older. Objective is to provide a monthly Friday night out – to dance, listen to music, and meet other folks to build community. An aspiring DJ will play some popular playlists, will take requests, and the group can attempt old and new line dances.

Recommended for you

Load comments