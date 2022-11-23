Support Local Journalism


In recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Idaho Press will be producing an E-Edition only on Friday, Nov. 25, in lieu of a printed version. To access, please log on to IdahoPress.com/eEdition.

The Thanksgiving Day premium double issue will be printed and delivered as normal (and maybe even a little early). This will be a great edition with expansive local news, an “Idaho made” gift guide, Boise State football preview leading up to Friday’s game against Utah State and a sneak peek on holiday deals.

