The consequences of climate change are starting to have tangible effects on ecosystems and human lives worldwide. A report from the First Street Foundation outlines how, in as little as three decades, one-third of U.S. residents will live in areas that will experience dangerously high heat.

High carbon emissions and extreme accumulation of waste are major contributors. Studies have estimated that the world’s oceans contain nearly 51 trillion pieces of plastic. This pollution has had catastrophic consequences for marine life; however, humans are at risk too. Microplastics have been found in our drinking water and our food, and the long-term effects of ingesting them are still uncertain. On top of that, the carbon emissions generated by producing new plastics after discarding old ones accelerate the impact of climate change.

