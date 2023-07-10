Maintaining a clean litter box is an important part of caring for your cat. Unfortunately, many traditional potty pans are plastic. So, they never break down, compounding the global plastic pollution problem. Using a biodegradable litter box is one easy, sustainable choice you can make to reduce your kitty’s environmental footprint. Here’s some information to help you and your feline family member make an informed, eco-friendly switch.
What Is a Biodegradable Litter Box?
As of 2015, seas across the world contained an estimated 150 million metric tons of plastic waste. Humans increase that waste by purchasing and eventually disposing of plastic goods— which includes litter boxes. If no action is taken to curb this issue, research suggests that aquatic waste totals will increase to 600 million metric tons by 2040.
Biodegradable materials eventually decompose or disintegrate. Therefore, using as many of these types of products as possible combats the alarming pollution crisis. That’s why a biodegradable litter pan is a smart choice for eco-conscious cat owners. They are disposable and made from sturdy cardboard or paper that breaks down in around a year or less. This makes them landfillable and better for the planet than tossing out a virtually indestructible plastic pan after it has outlived its useful life.
Multiple Advantages
Earth-friendly litter boxes have multiple advantages beyond helping to save the planet. Many disposable brands are collapsible. This allows for easy portability if you take your cat along on vacation. They’re also simple to set up, come in different sizes to accommodate different cat breeds, and are available in open or hooded designs (if your kitty likes privacy).
A top convenience is that you don’t have to scoop disposable trays as often, making them easier to clean. A biodegradable box can last anywhere from one week to a month. When it’s full, dirty, or damaged, you can just throw the box away and start a new one. Disposing of the entire box and contents is also more sanitary than scrubbing a dirty plastic pan. Plus, it reduces the risk of transmitting bacteria from cat feces.
Purchase Considerations
There are a few factors to consider when you purchase a disposable litter box. First, to be sure a litter pan is truly biodegradable, look for one that’s made from recycled cardboard or 100% recycled paper. To minimize waste-related odors, get a box that contains odor-resistant coating or includes baking soda.
Some boxes come pre-filled with litter that’s made of 100% recycled paper. This might save you money compared to buying separate cat litter with a traditional plastic box. Cost savings will depend on how many cats you have, how often they use the litter, and how many disposable boxes you buy. Many brands offer single, three-pack, or 12-pack bundles. If you think you’re going to use and toss a lot of them, you’ll likely cut costs by buying a larger quantity upfront.
Finally, to help avoid messes or leaks from breakage, you’ll want to buy a sturdy, waterproof box that doesn’t tear or shred easily and accommodates your cat’s size.
Where to Buy
Thankfully, it’s not hard to find a good biodegradable litter box. Nature’s Miracle Disposable Litter Box is one highly-rated brand available online and at major pet stores. The pan is made from recycled paper, is landfill safe, and is suited for all kinds of litter. Baking soda offers odor protection, and it also comes in a jumbo size.
Kitty’s WonderBox Disposable Litter Box comes in a single, three-pack, or six-pack. It’s made from 100% biodegradable, recycled paper and boasts “superior odor control” via an inherent air filtration system. The shred-resistant and leak-proof litter pan lasts for up to one month with regular scooping. You can also find Kitty’s WonderBox at many retailers.
Whatever brand you choose, using a 100% biodegradable litter box is one simple step you and your feline can take to help preserve the planet for future generations.