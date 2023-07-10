RALOS
123RF

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Maintaining a clean litter box is an important part of caring for your cat. Unfortunately, many traditional potty pans are plastic. So, they never break down, compounding the global plastic pollution problem. Using a biodegradable litter box is one easy, sustainable choice you can make to reduce your kitty’s environmental footprint. Here’s some information to help you and your feline family member make an informed, eco-friendly switch.

What Is a Biodegradable Litter Box?

RALOS

Recommended for you

Load comments