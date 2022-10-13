RALOS
123RF

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


If you’re an eco-conscious pet parent, you might use biodegradable bags to deal with dog waste. However, you may not realize just how much poop your furry friend generates or where it ends up when you discard it. The EPA estimates a typical dog expels about 274 pounds of waste a year.

Instead of pitching all that dog doo and contaminating groundwater, you can use it for a good environmental purpose and compost it. Following the proper safety precautions, you can use dog waste compost to enrich the soil for potted plants – just not for any crops you plan to eat. Here’s some more information and helpful tips to get started.

RALOS

Go Green is presented by RALOS, a Boise company committed to helping people and organizations learn the benefits of going green. Learn more about RALOS here.

Recommended for you

Load comments