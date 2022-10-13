If you’re an eco-conscious pet parent, you might use biodegradable bags to deal with dog waste. However, you may not realize just how much poop your furry friend generates or where it ends up when you discard it. The EPA estimates a typical dog expels about 274 pounds of waste a year.
Instead of pitching all that dog doo and contaminating groundwater, you can use it for a good environmental purpose and compost it. Following the proper safety precautions, you can use dog waste compost to enrich the soil for potted plants – just not for any crops you plan to eat. Here’s some more information and helpful tips to get started.
Can You Compost Dog Poop?
There’s debate around whether composting dog waste is safe — particularly whether doing so poses health risks if pathogens from waste invade the compost.
There's good news from this study that found that dog waste can be safely composted with the proper procedures.
Plus, Professor Leigh Ackland of Australia's Deakin University told American Kennel Club (AKC) that dogs that get regular, proper veterinary care pose a minimum risk for spreading germs or parasites.
Ackland said, “The fact is, if there were any pathogens, they are suited to living inside humans or dogs, and once you put those pathogens in the compost unless there are masses of them, they will probably just die.”
Ackland also dismissed concerns that antiparasitic treatments for heartworm cause a problem. She noted, “It is such a small amount once it passes through the dog that it is insignificant.”
Overall, heat that forms in a large, sufficiently-tended compost pile kills pathogens. Per the aforementioned Alaskan study, dog waste compost “must reach 145 degrees F for several days to destroy pathogens.”
Ingredients and Supplies
Any compost pile requires certain ingredients and supplies. Continuously build and brew dog waste compost separately from any standard compost pile. Also, NEVER use dog waste compost on any soil for crops or food you eat.
Supplies:
- Two bins – one to collect waste and one for active compost to achieve optimum heating cover the bins
- A long-stemmed thermometer to measure compost temperature and make sure it gets hot enough to destroy pathogens
- A shovel to add compost ingredients
- A long-handled fork to turn the compost
For bin types, researchers found that wire bins allowed the most air to reach the compost, which produced hot, fast compost that matured quickly. The compost was also easier to turn in the wire bins.
Ingredients:
Compost generally needs a mix of green or wet nitrogen-rich materials and dry or brown carbon-rich materials.
Dog waste compost wet (nitrogen-rich) ingredients include:
- Dog waste
- Green grass clippings
- Vegetable waste
- Bagged fertilizer
The study suggests the nitrogen-rich ingredients should be high in protein like “fish waste, blood meal, cottonseed meal, and some kitchen scraps.”
Dry (carbon-rich) ingredients include:
- Sawdust
- Hay or straw
- Shredded newspaper
- Fallen leaves
- Dog bedding
Following the Recipe
For safe dog waste composting, it’s essential to follow the recipe and that the compost reaches the study’s required temperature of 145 degrees F.
Here’s the recipe: Two full shovels of dog waste and one full shovel of sawdust (or other carbon-rich material).
Step-by-Step Instructions
First, choose a dry, sunny site to build the compost pile. For convenience, keep it near the dog area. For safety. DO NOT put the pile near pregnant or nursing dogs or where pile runoff can flow into the dog yard.
Once you choose a site, follow the USDA study’s composting steps:
1. Add a shovel of sawdust (or carbon rich material to every two shovels of dog waste). Mix ingredients thoroughly after each addition.
2. Add water to moisten the mixture until it’s like a wrung-out sponge.
3. Keep adding ingredients until the compost is two-to-three feet deep. When the bin is full, stop adding fresh material.
4. Cover the compost mixture so microbes can help the organic materials start to break down. This process releases heat and increases the compost temperature, which is especially important.
5. Check the compost temperature daily with the thermometer and record its internal temperature at the center of the mixture where it gets the hottest. After about two weeks, the temperature should start to decline. When this happens, turn the compost.
6. To be sure that the compost materials get hot enough to kill pathogens, turn the entire compost pile from the outside to the inside.
7. Repeat the turning process every time the internal temperature of the compost drops.
8. Repeat the process until the temperature stops increasing after turning. This takes several cycles.
9. Cooking time varies and typically takes six to eight weeks.
Note: Researchers recommend to “cure your finished compost for several months or even a year before using it.” Doing so stabilizes the pH and helps ensure the decomposition process is complete.
Other Important Safety Measures
To reduce the risk of health concerns associated with dog poop, follow a veterinarian-advised worming schedule that is optimal for your local area.
Also, follow these recommendations:
- Wear rubber gloves when handling dog waste.
- Always wash hands after handling dogs or dog waste.
- Keep dog waste in a restricted area.
- Don’t add dog poop from strange dogs.
- Separate dog waste tools and clothing from other tools and clothing.
- Don’t feed dogs raw fish or meat.
- Keep children away from any areas where dog waste compost cooks, is spread, or applied.
- Consult a veterinarian about a local parasite control program.
NEVER apply dog waste compost to edible/food-bearing crops.
Finally, consult the NRCS/USDA study guide for further clarification. Following these steps will help transform all that dog poop into environmentally-useful compost.