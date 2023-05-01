Water is a vital, life-sustaining natural resource, and we all need to do our part to conserve it. One of the easiest ways to pitch in is to install and use a rain barrel. A rain barrel collects water runoff from the roof after it rains. Tapping into that free water supply has multiple benefits for you and the planet. If you need some convincing, check out these awesome advantages of using a rain barrel, followed by purchase tips to get you started.
Rain Barrels Lower Your Household Water Footprint
Unfortunately, over 1.2 billion people live in areas with severe water scarcity. According to the EPA, each American uses about 88 gallons of water a day. Catching rain that falls from the sky into a strategically-placed barrel helps conserve water by lowering your household water footprint.
A rain barrel is a large drum that collects rainwater as it falls, with a fixture at the bottom for easy water access. Instead of filling buckets with the local water supply via a faucet or hose connection, a rain barrel gives you access to large amounts of free, natural rainwater. According to the University of Arizona’s Water Wise cooperative, one inch of rain from a 1,000 sq. ft. roof yields about 600 gallons of water.
You Have an Abundant Water Source for Many Applications
It’s important to note that roofs can contain dirt, debris, pollutant chemicals, and animal feces that aren’t safe for human consumption. Therefore, the runoff that flows over your roof and into your barrel is not safe to drink unless you get it treated.
However, this abundant, renewable water supply is great for washing your car, watering your lawn and flower garden, cleaning rakes and garden tools, and more. Plus, any supply you can have on hand is helpful – especially in climates prone to droughts.
Rain Barrels Save Money
Saving money while helping the Earth is always a fantastic win-win. Harvesting rainwater for multiple outdoor projects curbs household water usage. If you pay your city or township for water, using less naturally reduces your water bill.
Collecting Rainwater Diverts Runoff Issues and Protects Natural Waterways
Catching water in a rain barrel helps divert runoff that sweeps from your roof into sewers after it storms. Leaves and debris that flow over a roof frequently fall into storm drains and block them. Sewage system backups can cause all sorts of unwanted issues - including flooding and leaking at a sewage treatment plant. In addition, runoff contains pollutants such as pesticides, chemical fertilizers, leaves, brambles, dirt, and other forms of debris. After filling storm drains, this pollution eventually makes its way into rivers, streams, and other local bodies of water.
Thankfully, collecting rainwater helps protect natural waterways by limiting the contaminants that find their way to these precious community water sources. Overall, better quality water in rivers, streams, and lakes is better for many parts of the local ecosystem – and safer for you to enjoy!
Plants Grow Better with Rainwater
Tap water contains minerals and salts that build up on plants and reside in the soil underneath. Rainwater washes these contaminants from leaves and helps cleanse the soil. Clear pores on leaves enable photosynthesis to happen more efficiently, which promotes healthier growing. Of course, outdoor plants will always get a natural bath when it rains. Water from your rain barrel will fill in the gaps during dry spells and help your indoor house plants thrive.
To maximize collection, place your barrel under a roof downspout and on an elevated flat surface that can sustain up to 300 lbs. A raised concrete slab or cinder blocks will work nicely. Remember to use any water you collect within seven days, as standing water eventually becomes stagnant.
Overall, using a rain barrel is an easy and important step to conserving water, helping the planet, and leading a greener lifestyle.