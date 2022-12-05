RALOS
123RF

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Eating less meat by enjoying more plant-based foods is one simple action you can take to combat climate change. This might seem daunting, but curbing your meat intake doesn’t have to be all or nothing. Any meat-reducing effort helps.

This guide explains how factory farming and a meat-reliant diet can harm the environment and your health. It also provides sustainable eating tips, offers alternative protein suggestions, and shares plant-based recipes.

RALOS

Recommended for you

Load comments