...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. The
visibilities will increase to above one quarter mile in most
locations this afternoon, but are expected to lower back down to
one quarter mile or less after sunset. There will also be
occasional snow flurries. However, any accumulations will be
light.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Icy and/or snow-covered roads will add to
the travel hazard.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Eating less meat by enjoying more plant-based foods is one simple action you can take to combat climate change. This might seem daunting, but curbing your meat intake doesn’t have to be all or nothing. Any meat-reducing effort helps.
This guide explains how factory farming and a meat-reliant diet can harm the environment and your health. It also provides sustainable eating tips, offers alternative protein suggestions, and shares plant-based recipes.
The Food System and Livestock Industry’s Impact on Climate Change
Food production, packaging, transport, and consumption raise your carbon footprint. In fact, if all fossil fuel emissions were instantly stopped, global food systems emissions would still make it challenging to achieve the Paris Agreement goal to limit global warming to 2°C or less, according to research published in Science journal.
The livestock industry produces 18% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to a report from the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations. Livestock production also uses 70% of all agricultural land on Earth, and irrigation for feed crops accounts for more than 8% of human water use.
Plus, factory farms often raise livestock in poor conditions only to slaughter them for human food. Sadly, many animals live in confined indoor spaces and never go outside, according to The Humane League.
Curbing meat consumption can help decrease meat demand and reduce these harmful environmental impacts.
Eating Red Meat Affects Your Health
Medical professionals agree that eating too much meat isn’t good for your health. Red meats like beef, pork, and lamb contain saturated fats that raise cholesterol and increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, and death, according to the American Heart Association. Eating red meat also elevates the risk of certain kinds of cancer, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Limiting the amount of red and processed meats in your diet decreases these risks.
Sustainable Eating Tips
Take small steps to eat sustainably with these tips:
Reduce your meat intake gradually. Start by cutting portion sizes, then eliminate meat from at least one weekly meal. For example, nix that bacon at breakfast, cut grilled chicken from your salad, and make veggie pasta for dinner. You can opt for more meatless meals as you get comfortable.
Snack on fruits and vegetables. Food prep is a lifesaver for a busy schedule. Wash and slice fruits and veggies and store them in containers to take on the go. Eating healthy, plant-based snacks helps stave off a midday cheeseburger or deli run.
Buy only what you need. Impulse buys at the grocery store can lead to food waste, which is also bad for the planet. Prevent this by planning meals, sticking to your list, making just enough to feed household members, and regularly eating leftovers.
Buy produce locally. Buying from local farmers reduces the carbon footprint associated with shipping to stores. Growing crops locally uses less energy and resources than industrial farms.
Buy in bulk and bring reusable bags. Food packaging increases waste, and plastic wrap and grocery bags never break down. Cut waste and curb plastic pollution by bringing reusable bags to the store and buying rice, nuts, oats, and beans from bulk bins.
Alternative Protein Sources
Protein builds muscles, tendons, and skin tissue. It also generates infection-fighting antibodies, according to the Cleveland Clinic. You need alternative protein sources if you reduce or eliminate meat from your diet..
Beans, lentils, soy, tofu, nuts, seeds, grains, spinach, bok choy, watercress, corn, and green peas are tasty protein sources you can enjoy alone or in your favorite dishes.