Ending poverty and hunger, achieving food security, and ensuring healthy lives and well-being for people of all ages are three critical SDGs that focus on protecting people across the Earth. However, protecting and preserving the planet for future generations is essential for all living creatures to have a habitable home.
The EPI uses the most recent year of available data to rank and score countries. Ultimately, the results reveal which countries are leading the pack in tackling all nations' environmental issues.
Top 5 Greenest Countries
Here's a look at the Top 5 Greenest Countries.
1. Denmark
Denmark leads the 2022 EPI ranking with an overall score of 77.90. The Northern European country achieved a "1" rank and "100" EPI score in 14 areas, including emission growth rates of sulfur dioxide (SO2) and nitrous oxide (NOx), which contribute to acid rain, wastewater treatment (100% of household water is treated), and climate change. The latter measures a country's progress against global climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Denmark's efforts to promote a clean energy future, strong climate change policies, and sustainable agriculture endeavors helped secure the country's top ranking, according to the EPI report. It's also on track to reach zero greenhouse gas emissions before 2050, per the EPI analysis.
2. United Kingdom
The United Kingdom earned an overall score of 77.7, falling just behind Denmark to claim second place. The U.K. earned the top rank in protecting human health from unsafe drinking water and unsafe sanitation, as well as maintaining protected marine areas. High climate change performance, spurred by strong climate policies that helped decrease greenhouse gas emissions in recent years, also helped clinch the U.K.'s high ranking.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
3. Finland
Finland is the third greenest country in the world, earning an overall score of 76.5 on the EPI. The Nordic country earned top scores in grassland loss (virtually losing zero grasslands) and acid rain SO2 and NOx growth rate reductions. Finland earned a "2" ranking in the health category, with a 100 score in PM2.5 (particulate matter) exposure, marking better air quality.
Finland ranks third in climate change efforts; the EPI report praises the country's strong climate change policies.
4. Malta
Malta is made up of a small group of islands in the center of the Mediterranean Sea. The independent state ranks No. 4 on the EPI ranking, with an overall score of 75.20. The country earned top marks in terrestrial and global biome protection, tree cover loss, SO2 and NOx growth rates, unsafe drinking water, and Black Carbon growth rate. Plus, Malta outperforms many European countries in climate change performance.
5. Sweden
Home to teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg, Sweden rounds out the top five greenest countries at No. 5 on the EPI with a score of 72.7. The country earned top scores in marine protection, grassland and wetland loss, PM2.5 exposure, Black Carbon growth rate, and nitrous oxide growth rate. Sweden's climate change and policy rankings earn a No. 6 score.
Where Does the U.S. Rank?
The United States earned a No. 43 EPI ranking with an overall score of 51.10. The U.S. ranks 20th out of 22 countries in the Global West. This low placement is likely due to low climate change scores. The country earned a 101 score in both climate change and climate policy.
According to 2020 Global Carbon Atlas data, the U.S. ranks second behind China in CO2 emissions, emitting 4,713 million metric tons. The U.S. needs stronger decarbonization efforts and climate change policies to improve its EPI rank.
Some sustainable actions the U.S. can take include increasing the use of renewable energy (like solar power), increasing electric and hybrid transportation, decreasing chemical and petroleum-based fertilizers in agriculture, relying less on livestock for food, and combatting deforestation, according to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions.
Overall, fighting climate change is a global effort requiring daily action from governments and citizens. Everyone must do their part to ensure that our planet is here now and for future generations.