Kids of all ages want to have fun in the water. Before swimming, adults and children must understand and practice water safety – their lives depend on it. Along with teaching them how to be water safe, you can also guide them about conserving water in daily routines to preserve this vital natural resource for current and future generations.
Follow these guidelines and tips to help teach your kids how to be water-safe and smart.
Drowning is a Deadly Global Problem
Drowning is a tragic and deadly problem around the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), “drowning is the 3rd leading cause of unintentional injury death worldwide, accounting for 7% of all injury-related deaths.” Per the 2014 Global Report on Drowning, it was also the second leading cause of unintentional injury-related death in children ages 1-14 years in the United States.
While 75% of deaths in flood disasters are due to drowning, babies and children can drown in less than two inches of water. That’s why closely supervising them around any type of water is crucial, and children of all ages need to learn water safety.
Parents and caregivers should take multiple precautions to protect children and prevent them from drowning. Here are some important water safety tips for you and your kids.
Never Leave Kids Unsupervised Around Water
Above all, never leave kids unsupervised in or around any kind of water, including a bathtub, pool, pond, lake, toilet bowl, sink, bucket, fountain, or wading pool. Always watch kids very closely when they are near or in the water. Teach them not to run on a pool deck and remove obstacles to prevent falling and injuries.
In general, never be more than a touch or arm’s reach away from a child who is close to or in the water – especially young, inexperienced swimmers.
Childproof the Bathroom and Empty Tub Water
The toilet, tub, and sink pose safety hazards for little ones – especially when they’re full of water. So, consistently monitor young children in the bathroom and install child safety latches on the bathroom door and toilet. To prevent accidents, always empty water out of the bathtub, wading pool, and cleaning buckets.
Learn CPR
Knowing CPR can potentially save someone’s life in a drowning event. Local Red Cross centers usually offer CPR Certification classes. Take one before your child starts swimming. Community centers and school districts may also provide these courses.
Take Swimming Lessons
Taking swim lessons with your kids is a vital water safety measure – and they can learn at a young age. Even if you’re an experienced swimmer, a pro swim instructor will teach important swim techniques and essential water safety rules that you may not know.
Important Water Safety Rules for Kids
Setting strict safety rules before your kids swim is crucial. If you have a pool, make sure it’s fenced in and has a non-climbable, self-locking gate. Always enforce the following rules:
1. Never go to the pool or swim alone. Young kids should wait for an adult, and teens need to swim with a buddy.
2. Don’t try to hold your breath for a long time underwater.
3. Young swimmers should wear a properly fitting lifejacket in the pool, lake, ocean, or boat. DON’T use water wings or a floaty tube that could slip off.
4. If swimming in a lake, know the drop-off points and how to avoid a current.
5. Never dive in unknown water that could hide rocks, fallen trees, or blunt objects.
The Red Cross offers detailed online water safety resources. Read them and do the suggested activities to reinforce water safety with your kids.
These are just a few crucial guidelines. Discuss any concerns with a professional swim instructor or your child’s doctor before letting them swim.
Home Water Conservation Tips
Water is an essential, life-sustaining natural resource. Unfortunately, over 785 million people worldwide don’t have basic water access, and over 885 million lack safe drinking water. We must all do our part to conserve water for the current and future generations – including our kids. That’s why parents need to teach children water-saving techniques from a young age.
Try implementing these easy water-saving tips at home:
1. Don’t leave the water running when you brush your teeth. Wet the toothbrush, turn off the water, and only turn it on to rinse.
2. Wear unsoiled clothes more than once - this reduces water and energy use by doing less laundry.
3. Reuse a bath towel. Dry yourself off with a clean towel and hang it to reuse for the next shower.
4. Take quick showers or baths – and don’t overfill the bathtub.
5. Don’t rinse dishes before putting them in the dishwasher – run it only when it’s full.
6. Drink water from a reusable bottle (instead of disposable plastic bottles).
7. Collect rainwater in a barrel to water plants, wash the car or the dog.
If you and your kids follow these tips, you’ll be water-safe, water savers, and water-smart!