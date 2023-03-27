RALOS
123RF

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Earth Day is April 22. More than 1 billion people worldwide participate in Earth Day activities each year, and it’s never too early to teach our kids how to pitch in to help preserve Earth for future generations. It’s important to show children how to celebrate and honor this beautiful planet we all share. If you need some ideas, here are some fun Earth Day activities you can try.

Plant a Tree

RALOS

Recommended for you

Load comments