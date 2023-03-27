Earth Day is April 22. More than 1 billion people worldwide participate in Earth Day activities each year, and it’s never too early to teach our kids how to pitch in to help preserve Earth for future generations. It’s important to show children how to celebrate and honor this beautiful planet we all share. If you need some ideas, here are some fun Earth Day activities you can try.
Plant a Tree
Raging wildfires and commercial building projects continue to threaten our lush national forests. Deforestation also causes carbon dioxide emissions, soil erosion, loss of natural habitats, and more. Explain to your child that if millions of people each plant one tree on Earth Day, it will help restore some of the trees we’ve lost! You can buy saplings at nurseries or home and garden centers, and tree packs will grow hundreds of trees in community parks or other natural spaces.
Do a Neighborhood or Community Trash Pick-Up
You can start small by picking up trash around your neighborhood - and then move to the local park next! Clearing litter beautifies cluttered outdoor spaces and creates a pleasant environment for birds, squirrels, and other creatures. Be sure to wear gloves, and a mask, carry your own trash bags, and point out to your kids how much nicer the grass looks without trash. Take some before and after photos to show your child the positive outcome, and talk about how doing something even as small as picking up litter can make a big difference.
Build a Compost Pile in the Garden
Start a compost pile to teach kids about reducing waste. Explain how the pile must contain “brown” items like branches, twigs, and dead leaves, and “green” items like fruit and vegetable scraps, grass trimmings, houseplants, tea bags, and more. Your kids can help you add materials, moisten the pile with water (keep it damp by covering it with a tarp), and help you periodically check on it. Explain that once the bottom gets dark, the pile is ready to use – this can take several months. When it’s ready, let kids help spread the natural fertilizer in the garden and watch the natural waste scraps help your garden grow!
Conduct an Oil Spill Experiment
Teach your young scientists how oil spills can harm ecosystems with this easy at-home experiment. Tell them how oil pollutes the water, plants, surrounding land, and sadly, hurts birds so they can’t fly or swim. Georgia Aquarium has a great and informative step-by-step video about oil spills and demonstrates the experiment for you!
You can also follow written instructions in another version of the activity from Kitchen Counter Chronicle’s blog post.
You will need:
- A 9x13 glass baking dish
- Modeling clay
- Water
- Olive Oil or Cooking Oil
- Toy ocean creature
- A spoon
- Cheesecloth
- Dawn dish soap
Observe how the soap breaks down and removes oil from the animal and your mock ecosystem. Take this opportunity to explain how environmentalists work to clear real-life oil spills, restore ecosystems, and rescue marine creatures.
Do a Recycled Flower Craft
It’s fitting that Earth Day is in spring—the colorful season that ushers in a time of reawakening for the Earth. Doing a recycled flower craft combines a lesson about how nature restores itself after a cold winter with a valuable Earth-friendly lesson about recycling.
For this craft, find colorful paper or cardboard materials like magazines, news ads, or cereal boxes from your recycle bin (multi-colored materials like a cereal box make this activity extra beautiful and neat!). Cut multiple “petals,” “stems,” and circles - to help younger kids, draw the shapes for them to cut out with kid-friendly scissors. Once you have all of your pieces, add a bit of glue, and you have an awesome flower craft! Visit The Resourceful Mama to read detailed instructions and see the completed flower.
Whatever activity you choose, teaching your kids how to celebrate, protect, and restore our planet is a beautiful way to spend Earth Day - and every day that follows!