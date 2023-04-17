RALOS
Plastic pollution is an ongoing global crisis, and plastic straws are part of the problem. They're small, portable, and provide an easy way to down your favorite drive-thru beverage. However, that slurping convenience makes a huge environmental impact.

Fortunately, switching to paper straws is one simple thing you can do to help curb pollution and protect the planet. Here's why.

