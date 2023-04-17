Plastic pollution is an ongoing global crisis, and plastic straws are part of the problem. They're small, portable, and provide an easy way to down your favorite drive-thru beverage. However, that slurping convenience makes a huge environmental impact.
Fortunately, switching to paper straws is one simple thing you can do to help curb pollution and protect the planet. Here's why.
Worldwide Plastic Production Threatens the Climate
Single-use plastics are everywhere, and global plastic production shows no sign of slowing down.
According to the latest Global Plastics Outlook report from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, plastic consumption has quadrupled over the last three decades. Global plastics production doubled from 2000 to 2019, hitting 460 million tonnes.
Here are some more alarming findings from the report:
- Plastics create 3.4% of global greenhouse gas emissions.
- Global plastic waste generation doubled from 2000 to 2019, producing 353 million tonnes.
- 12% of plastic waste came from consumer goods.
- Only 9% of plastic waste is recycled.
- In 2019, 6.1 million tonnes (Mt) of plastic waste leaked into aquatic environments, with 1.7 Mt flowing into oceans.
- 30 Mt of plastic waste is in seas and oceans, with another 109 Mt in rivers.
- River waste suggests plastic will leak into the ocean for decades to come.
Straws and Other Single-Use Plastics Statistics
Single-use plastics are items you use only once—sometimes for just minutes—and then throw away.
When he was nine, Milo Cress founded the Be Straw Free Campaign in 2011. At the time, he estimated that U.S. consumers use 500 million plastic straws daily. According to ecocycle.org, that's enough straws to fill 127 school buses. Cress urged people and businesses everywhere to stop using plastic straws.
Straws are just one disposable plastic item that is wreaking havoc on the planet. The U.S. tosses out enough plastic water bottles to circle the Earth five times, and people worldwide use 160,000 plastic grocery bags every second, according to The World Counts.
These numbers are too big to even imagine.
Plastic Waste (Including Straws) Kills Marine Creatures
Plastic never decomposes, but some eventually break down into microplastic particles that flow into the oceans and other bodies of water. By 2050, the amount of plastic in the ocean will outweigh fish, according to a World Economic Forum report.
Unfortunately, unsuspecting marine creatures ingest microplastics and mistake them for food. This can block their digestive tracts, pierce their organs, or cause them to feel full so that they don't eat real food, and these issues can kill them, according to National Geographic.
Marine biologist Christine Figgener, PhD, uploaded a YouTube video that shows her team extracting a straw from a sea turtle's nose. The graphic images of the process sparked global awareness of the terrible consequences plastic can have on sea creatures.
In an essay in Nature, Figgener wrote that she was surprised when the video went viral, and her effort prompted Time magazine to name her as a 2018 Next Generation Leader.
Following the video, Alaska Airlines, Disney, and Starbucks announced programs to phase out straws.
Yet, the crisis continues, and other animals get tangled up and strangled by plastic fishing lines, plastic six-pack rings, and more plastic debris, according to National Geographic.
Companies and Nations Make Straw-Free Pledges
As public awareness grows, more companies pledge to go straw-free. Royal Caribbean, Marriott International, Bon Appetit, Hyatt, and American Airlines are some, according to Money magazine.
According to the World Economic Forum, Canada is banning six single-use plastic items, including grocery bags, straws, stir sticks, six-pack rings, cutlery, and takeout containers.
Over 170 nations committed to "significantly reduce" plastic use by 2030 at the 2019 UN Environment Assembly, according to BBC News. These actions will help save marine creatures' lives and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
In a Stanford Report interview, co-director of the Stanford Center for Ocean Solutions, Jim Leape, warned that plastic straws "are less than 1% of the problem." He encouraged people to consider straw bans a "first step" toward shifting away from all single-use plastic.
Do Your Part
Doing your part is easy with a few lifestyle adjustments. Ask for something other than a straw at a drive-thru, restaurant, or another public place. Carry a paper, bamboo, or stainless steel straw to use instead.
After you stop using straws, start eliminating all single-use plastics from your daily routine. You'll help protect marine creatures, the oceans, and the Earth when you do.