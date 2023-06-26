It’s never too early to foster a love and respect for our beautiful planet with your kids. Teaching them how to reduce, reuse, and recycle is one of the easiest ways to help them learn how to do their part to protect the environment.
Showing children how to manage waste by practicing the “three Rs” sets them on a path toward eco-conscious living as they grow older. If they understand that throwing things away affects climate change and can pollute the air, water, and land around us, they’ll also learn that we need to work together to preserve the planet for our kids, their kids, and generations beyond.
Follow these tips (that are easily customizable to certain age groups) to help your kids make reducing, reusing, and recycling part of their routine.
Reducing Waste
People throw things away every day. You can begin by explaining to your kids that each person in the U.S. generates around 4.9 pounds of municipal solid waste (MSW) each day. With over 330 million people in the country, that’s a lot of trash heading into landfills! Unfortunately, trash eventually releases toxins that seep into the land and water. Tell your child if we all reduce waste, we’re reducing pollution and protecting the planet and all living things that are on it. Then show your kids ways you reduce waste so they can follow your lead.
Take reusable shopping bags to the store instead of using disposable plastic bags.
Have your family drink from refillable water bottles and stop buying single-use bottled water.
Sadly, over 690 million people across the globe go hungry. When you eat meals or snacks, remind kids not to pile more on their plates than they can eat to avoid wasting food. Plus, have them add food scraps to a compost pile and explain how the collection adds nutrients to the soil in your garden.
Protecting the Earth also means preserving natural resources like water.
Remind your children to turn off the faucet while brushing their teeth.
Similarly, they should turn off a lamp, TV, or electronic device when they’re not using it to save power.
Reuse Items to Extend Their Life Cycle
Reusing items automatically reduces waste because you’re extending their life instead of tossing them out.
Turn an old T-shirt into a cleaning cloth.
Make sock puppets with old socks.
Donate clothes that are too small, or pass them on to younger siblings or a friend’s child.
Do a craft with empty paper towel tubes.
Store crayons, and other art supplies in an empty shoebox.
Use cloth napkins and washable plates instead of disposable versions.
You can also repair broken toys and electronic items to avoid pitching them.
Donate books to a school or library.
Fortunately, there are lots of fun reusing and upcycling projects online to help keep many items around your house out of landfills and reduce pollution!
Recycle Common Household Items
Recycling has become a common global practice for businesses, schools, and households. Make the process easier for your kids by labeling and placing recycling bins in an easily accessible location like the kitchen or utility room. It’s also helpful to keep a kid-friendly chart that visually depicts what is and is not recyclable where they can see it. Here’s a nice one that you can print out! Sort everything as a family (cardboard, paper products, glass, etc.) and make it a game! Your kids will enjoy spending that time with you, while also learning how they can help our planet.
Finally, encourage children to ask you for help if they’re unsure where specific recyclables belong, and give them hugs and high fives as they master the three Rs along the way!