Our beloved pets bring us oodles of joy. They can also quickly make a mess that we need to deal with promptly. When tidying up and disinfecting areas around our home, it’s important to choose cleaning products that effectively remove dirt and germs but are also safe for us, our pets, and our planet.
Read on to discover what ingredients to avoid in your products and some popular pet-friendly and eco-friendly household cleaners.
Treat Pets Like Babies to Protect Them from Cleaning Hazards
We love to treat our pets like our kids, and we should especially do this when it comes to potentially exposing them to harmful chemicals and ingredients in household cleaners. Remember that cats and dogs are much smaller than people, making them more susceptible to harm if they ingest a toxic substance.
Pets are also more vulnerable to accidental poisoning because they move around closer to the ground, carpet, and floor. Cats love to hop on counters and wedge themselves into strange spaces. Because our furry friends can get cleaning substances on their paws and in their mouths from frequent licking, they could ingest harmful cleaning agents left on floors and other surfaces. So, we need to be vigilant in choosing pet-safe cleaning products.
Hazardous Chemicals and Ingredients to Avoid
Common disinfectant ingredients that are pet hazards include hydrogen peroxide, bleach, alcohol, and phenols.
Hazardous chemicals and cleaning product ingredients can also pose health risks for us and the environment. For example, many all-purpose cleaners and disinfectants contain ammonia, sodium hypochlorite, and/or trisodium phosphate, just to name a few. These ingredients can irritate your skin, eyes, throat, and nose. If ingested, they’re poisonous to people and pets.
Isopropanol, found in window and glass cleaners, and lye, commonly found in drain and oven cleaners, are both toxic. Sulfuric acid in drain cleaners can also blind you if it gets in your eyes.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), some products contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that can affect indoor air quality and increase outdoor pollution and smog. Others that have phosphorous or nitrogen can negatively impact water quality. Common cleaning surfactants like alkylphenol ethoxylates can cause endocrine and reproductive concerns for aquatic creatures.
This list is not all-inclusive. If you have safety questions, contact the product’s manufacturer. You can also visit the EPA’s list of Safer Choice certified products, Safer Chemical Ingredients List, or look for Safer Choice and Design for the Environment (DfE) labeled products that are deemed safe for both human health and the environment. The site also features Safer Choice Certified or DfE product searches.
Pet and Planet-Friendly Cleaning Products
Thankfully, there are many cleaning brands that help keep our pets and the planet safe. Here are a few green, pet-safe products that can clean up a mess without harmful chemicals and additives:
Boulder Clean All-Purpose Cleaner
Boulder Clean All-Purpose Cleaner cleans multiple surfaces in your home like countertops, appliances, floors, wood, and tile. It’s EPA Safer Choice Certified and features plant-derived ingredients combined with essential oils to cut through grease, dirt, and grime. The brand partners with 1% For The Planet to give back and is a Certified B Corporation.
FIT Organic Pet Stain & Odor Remover
FIT Organic Pet Stain & Odor Remover is a USDA Certified Organic carpet cleaner that tackles tough stains from our fur babies. The cleanser is dye and perfume-free and contains pet and people-safe phosphate-free natural ingredients. It carries the Leaping Bunny Logo and the Certified Vegan Logo and doesn’t contain animal products or byproducts.
Better Life Grease Kicking Dish Soap
The Better Life product line features plant-based ingredients that keep “people, pets, marine life, and the planet safe.” Their nontoxic dish soap is cruelty-free, biodegradable, water- and marine-life-safe, and comes in recyclable packaging. The mild soap has a nice scent and earned an “A” from EWG.
Better Life Tub and Tile Cleaner
Better Life Tub and Tile Cleaner is free from harsh chemicals like sodium laurel sulfates, petroleum solvent, ethers, synthetic fragrances, alcohol, and more. The convenient spray bottle makes it easy to target and dissolve soap scum, rust, and hard water stains on tubs, tile, and grout.
Aunt Fannie’s Vinegar Floor Cleaner
Aunt Fannie’s Vinegar Floor Cleaner received an “A” rating from EWG. The multipurpose floor cleaner is pet and child safe because it contains only vinegar, plant-based ingredients, and essential oils. Use it on many sealed floors such as hardwood, tile, concrete, vinyl, linoleum, and bamboo. Floors will shine without a lingering residue.
In general, always read ingredients and warning labels on any household cleaning products to identify and avoid using anything that could harm you, your family, or your pet. If you think that your pet has ingested something poisonous, call ASPCA’s Animal Poison Control Center hotline at 888-426-4435 immediately.