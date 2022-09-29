Protecting and preserving our planet for future generations is a collective responsibility for the entire human race. Leading a sustainable and eco-friendly lifestyle is the best way to make a positive difference. While "going green" is all the rage, if you've never tried it, you might not necessarily know how to do it.
Whether you're eager to make sustainable lifestyle swaps or want more information, reading books on eco-friendly living is an excellent way to learn. Given the topic's popularity, choosing which books to read might seem overwhelming.
Here are seven books to help fine-tune your search and learn how to take the sustainable living plunge.
Waste-free living guru Kathryn Kellogg simplifies the mission message to reduce the amount of waste people generate daily:
- Buy less.
- Use less.
- Throw away less.
Producing less trash in our daily lives is more beneficial for the planet. This author lives up to her messaging. She can fit all her trash from the past two years inside a 16-oz. mason jar!
In this comprehensive zero-waste guide, Kellogg shares tips for reducing waste, making better purchase choices, learning to say "no" to plastic straws, and more.
From losing weight to moving across the country to embracing an eco-friendly lifestyle, we forge any new path gradually – one small step at a time. That's Jen Gale's message in her book "The Sustainable (ish) Living Guide: Everything You Need to Know to Make Small Changes that Make a Big Difference." She defines the (ish) in the title as "making changes one baby step at a time, knowing that we won't always get it right, knowing that no one lives a perfectly sustainable life, and that's OK."
Gale admits her green living journey started with a year of "buying nothing new." Learning to thrift shop, reusing items, and curbing impulse buys are just some of the many practical, sustainable practice tips she shares.
The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) team works tirelessly across 100 countries to protect wildlife. If you value their efforts, you'll also appreciate the simple advice its experts give in this short but powerful eco-friendly living guide.
Simply put, we can all make a difference without making a grand effort. It's committing the small acts – in this case, 12 of them – to make a big difference and help save the Earth. The tasks are simple – and apply to multiple facets of life.
Right out of the gate, "Small Act 1: Unplug your appliances and kill the vampire power." Many leave the toaster, coffeemaker, computer, and more plugged in. The "vampire power" flowing through the outlet to the power cord is sucking away needless energy. The easy solution: Unplug devices when you're not using them. The authors offer small tips like this and provide helpful information about greenhouse gases, the carbon footprint, climate change, and more.
4. "Animal, Vegetable, Miracle - Tenth Anniversary Edition: A Year of Food Life" by Barbara Kingsolver
This is a 10th-anniversary edition of Barbara Kingsolver's New York Times bestseller. She co-wrote it with her husband, Steven L. Hopp, and daughters, Camille Kingsolver and Lily Hopp Kingsolver.
This powerful narrative recounts how Kingsolver and her family moved from suburban Arizona to rural Appalachia. There they farmed and began a sustainable food journey they would continue to live for the rest of their lives.
The book is a gripping memoir and an engaging exploration of agriculture's environmental, social, and physical impact on American life. It will change your perspective on how and where you should buy your food and open your eyes to how what you put into your body affects the planet.
Swedish teen and activist Greta Thunberg raised a loud environmental alarm in 2018 when she decided not to go to school and declared, "Everything needs to change. And it has to start today." Thunberg's actions sparked a worldwide movement that demanded action against the ongoing climate crisis. Her bold words and actions inspired millions more students globally to join the cause and raise their collective voices.
When you read Greta Thunberg's 11 speeches, you'll understand why we must act to help preserve our planet. The passionate narrative from the small Swedish girl with a powerful global voice also proves why she earned a Nobel Peace Prize nomination. You will also understand that no human is too small to make a difference in saving our world.
In many ways, learning to live sustainably is about learning how to reduce the "excess" in our life. The comfort level for "minimal" living is undoubtedly different for everyone. And sometimes, it's hard to plunge headfirst into the pool.
Environmentalist Madeleine Olivia strives to make sustainable living more easily attainable – with an overall mantra, "Love yourself. Love the planet." She encourages readers to take mindful stock of their habits and care for themselves in an eco-friendly way. She shares tips on how to declutter your life, make natural beauty, cleaning products, and more.
7. "The Plastic Problem: 60 Small Ways to Reduce Waste and Help Save the Earth" by Lonely Planet Kids
It's never too early to start living sustainably. The final book on the list encourages young people to do small things to live a greener life. Award-winning children's author Aubre Andrus writes the Lonely Planet Kids series guide. She directs the easy tips toward kids, but adults can follow them too. Advice includes bringing your lunch to school in a reusable container and utilizing reusable cutlery, shopping with your own bags at the supermarket, taking better care of your clothes, swap items with friends, and more.
All these books give green living newbies an accessible, informative approach to living a sustainable and eco-friendly life. Once you put their advice into practice, you'll also be doing your part to protect the planet.