The wonder kids have when they are outdoors and discover something about the natural world around them is priceless. Maybe they see a ladybug crawl on a leaf for the first time, notice pink, yellow, and purple flowers, or think that the puffy white clouds above look like marshmallows. In a perfect world, it would be wonderful if most kids foster this wide-eyed love for nature as they grow.
Technology, computer-based learning, and YouTube videos help kids explore the great outdoors, even living in an urban area. As they watch content about Earth and natural science, children can learn about critical environmental issues and ways we can all pitch in to help the planet.
These five YouTube channels for kids have great environmental content that teaches them to respect and protect the planet as they step into the future as the next generation.
"National Geographic" has been a leader in nature-based print media since its founding in 1888. Its kid-focused YouTube channel, "Nat Geo Kids," contains fun, attention-grabbing, visually stunning videos about animals, nature, the planet, and more. Nat Geo’s lineup of environmental videos covers topics like Earth Day, World Ocean Day, kids vs. plastic, reusable sandwich wrap, DIY eco-friendly beads, and more.
"Planet Bonehead" is a unique YouTube TV show that teaches kids about science, the environment, and climate change "without all the doom and gloom." Channel founder Bobby presents many interesting environmental facts in an upbeat video message to teachers and parents. He talks about a company that turns municipal solid waste into a clean, renewable coal substitute. He relays that we can recycle garbage from space and so much more.
The channel streams in classrooms throughout the U.S. and Canada. Animated characters Bonehead, T-Bone, Marrow, and more lead viewers through adventures in each episode that cover topics like recycling, renewable energy, and more.
"Hot Mess" hails from PBS as a YouTube show “about how climate change impacts all of us and how we can create a better future for our planet and ourselves.” Video titles include “The Basics of Climate Science,” “How Different Generations Talk About Climate Change,” “The Water Cycle and Water Pollution,” “The Importance of Soil,” and more.
Hot Mess offers informational and educational videos featuring interviews with eco-conscious citizens and activists, pertinent photos, video clips, and commentary about particular subjects. Kids and viewers of all ages can enjoy the content and learn more about pressing issues for the planet.
This YouTube channel is super fun and dedicated to teaching kids about all the various creatures on Earth. Kids can learn how to draw animals, watch creepy crawlies, and even learn about real animals that inspired video game characters from Pokémon, Minecraft, and more.
The clips are fun and engaging. Kids can also squeal in disgust or delight at segments like Bug Face, in which willing participants let bugs crawl all over their faces. Overall, learning more about the vastly different creatures who share the planet with them helps kids foster love and respect for members of the animal kingdom. This knowledge also helps them realize how important it is to protect their natural home and save these organisms from harm and extinction.
"Smile and Learn" is an educational YouTube channel for kids ages 3-12. The content addresses various subjects, including geography, history, literacy, emotions, math, science (including the environment), and more.
The platform uses colorful animation, photos, video clips, and more that educators create to engage young audience members. Environmental topics the channel covers include climate change, the greenhouse effect, how to take care of the planet, water conservation, recycling, carbon emissions, wildfires, and more. Videos vary from 4 minutes to 24 minutes, depending on the topic.
Overall, audiovisual learning is a wonderful, engaging way for kids of all ages to learn about all kinds of interesting environmental topics. Kids can learn how to love and respect animals, wildlife, and nature, ways to help protect the planet, how to stop pollution, how to fight climate change, and more.
Any of these YouTube channels provide fun and educational video content to help prepare kids to lead the charge to preserve the planet for future generations.
Go Green is presented by RALOS, a Boise company committed to helping people and organizations learn the benefits of going green. Learn more about RALOS here.