Walking your dog is essential for exercise and potty trips. It also provides a great bonding opportunity for you and your furry best friend. A necessary part of being an eco-friendly pet parent is minimizing your pup’s impact on the environment when you go out.
Whether you live in the suburbs, the countryside, or a busy urban hub, follow these simple, sustainable practices to help protect wildlife and the planet whenever you and your dog go for a walk.
Respect Trees, Plants, and Flowers
An excellent benefit of getting outdoors with your pet is appreciating the beauty of nature together. Dogs love to run and play. A lively game of fetch offers centuries-old proof. Be mindful of the environment during dog walks. Don’t allow your canine pal to eat or trample on flowers, plants, and trees. Also, limit romping around to a specific area for a set amount of time to protect a natural setting further.
Protect Other Animals and Wildlife
If you’re on a wooded trail or at a local park, follow any rules or instructions about preserving wildlife and the surroundings.
Birds and other creatures live and thrive in their natural habitats. However, several species are endangered. According to the United States Human Society, urbanization forces many animals out of their natural environments. When this happens, cars hit them, or feral cats and dogs hunt and kill them.
When you encounter other animals and wildlife in their homes, do your part to protect them. Make sure that you or your dog don’t harm or disturb them. Don’t approach them, get too close, or feed wildlife. Let them live in peace.
Keep 'Em Out of the River
Rivers provide a beautiful view on a stroll through the countryside. Many dogs love to swim, especially on a hot or sunny day. Never let your dog swim in a river if it recently had a flea treatment or is wearing a flea collar.
Plus, many rivers contain unidentified currents, which are hazardous for your dog. If they unwittingly swim into one, they can get swept away or drown.
Pick Up Dog Poop
Never leave dog poop behind on a walk. Rain and melting snow can send a dog's waste down a storm drain that eventually dumps into streams and rivers that supply human drinking water. Plus, harmful bacteria and internal parasites in canine feces can spread to people and other pets, per AVMA.
Scooping the poop and tossing it in a plastic dog waste bag is convenient. However, it’s not the best green practice. Those bags eventually wind up in landfills, and they never break down. Plastic pollution eventually contaminates the ocean and other waterways, harming marine life.
The Leave No Trace organization recommends bagging pet waste and packing it with you if you're in a wildlife area. Or, if you’re in a backcountry environment, dig a 6-inch to an 8-inch-deep hole at least 200 feet from a water source and bury it. You can do the latter in your backyard, too.
According to TreeHugger, other disposal methods include making a dog waste compost pile or flushing it. Otherwise, use a compostable or biodegradable dog waste bag.
Don’t Litter
One of the simplest sustainable practices to follow during a dog walk is don’t litter. Trash tarnishes an area’s natural beauty and increases pollution. Plus, many cities and states impose heavy fines for littering. As a green pet owner, always be part of the pollution solution and pick up any refuse you discover along your route.