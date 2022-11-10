RALOS
123RF

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Walking your dog is essential for exercise and potty trips. It also provides a great bonding opportunity for you and your furry best friend. A necessary part of being an eco-friendly pet parent is minimizing your pup’s impact on the environment when you go out.

Whether you live in the suburbs, the countryside, or a busy urban hub, follow these simple, sustainable practices to help protect wildlife and the planet whenever you and your dog go for a walk.

RALOS

Go Green is presented by RALOS, a Boise company committed to helping people and organizations learn the benefits of going green. Learn more about RALOS here.

 

Recommended for you

Load comments