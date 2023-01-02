If it seems like allergy season is lasting longer than ever, that's because it is. Human-caused climate change has spurred more widespread and prolonged pollen seasons and an increase in pollen counts across North America, according to a study in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Results show the pollen season is 20 days longer and concentrations are 21% higher than in the past.
These changes, along with increasing amounts of air, ozone, and particle pollution, are harmful to the respiratory health of millions of people with allergies and asthma, according to the American Lung Association.
Making your home allergen free is one way to combat these issues. Follow these tips to reduce dust mites, mold, pet dander, and other allergy triggers in your living space.
Replace Carpeting and Clean Regularly
Carpeting traps dust mites, dirt, dander, and other allergens that affect indoor air quality, trigger asthma, and make breathing harder, according to Mayo Clinic. If possible, swap carpeting for hard flooring, like wood, vinyl, or tile.
When shopping, note that synthetic flooring releases volatile organic compound gasses that can trigger asthma. Some types release more VOCs than others, and it usually stops after a few days. To minimize these risks, look for low-VOC flooring.
Whatever you choose, cleaning and maintaining floors is a critical part of reducing indoor and outdoor allergens, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Use a vacuum with a HEPA filter—a high-efficiency particulate air filter—as it is less likely to push allergens back into the room, allergist Mark Jacobson told Prevention. Use dust-grabbing mops and cloths between vacuuming, and steam clean your carpets regularly.
Use an Air Purifier with a HEPA Filter
An air purifier with a HEPA filter is a powerful allergen-busting tool. The filter can remove at least 99.97% of dust, pollen, mold, bacteria, and other microscopic airborne particles, according to the EPA.
You can use air purifiers in individual rooms, such as the living room or bedroom. For whole-house filtration, use a HEPA filter in your heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system, and change it about every three months.
Declutter
Keeping a tidy space helps eliminate dust and mold. Declutter one table, shelf, counter, or room at a time, and get rid of books, magazines, paper, knick-knacks, and other common dust collectors.
Swap Curtains and Blinds for Washable Shades
Fabric curtains and horizontal blinds trap dirt and dust. Swap them out for washable window coverings, like rollable shades.
Keep Pets Out of the Bedroom
Cat and dog allergies affect up to 20% of the global population, according to a study in Allergy, Asthma, & Immunology Research. Pet dander causes runny noses, sneezing, and congestion. If you have pets, keep them out of the bedrooms of any family members with allergies.
Use Protective Covers and Wash Bedding
Sheets, blankets, pillowcases, comforters, and decorative pillows house multiple allergens, so add anti-allergy covers. Use dust-mite-proof covers on pillows, mattresses, and box springs. Then, wash sheets, pillowcases, and blankets at least once a week in 130 F water, according to Mayo Clinic.
Clean Fabric Upholstery
Pet dander and dust mites also live in couches, chairs, and ottoman upholstery. Clean furniture fabric regularly or switch to non-fabric styles to eliminate them.
Combat Mold
Prevent mold buildup throughout your home by keeping the kitchen and bathrooms ventilated and moisture-free. Regularly clean toilets, tubs, tiles, countertops, sinks, and appliances. Also, look for and address plumbing leaks in your home and basement to stave off the mold before it starts.