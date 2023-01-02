RALOS
If it seems like allergy season is lasting longer than ever, that's because it is. Human-caused climate change has spurred more widespread and prolonged pollen seasons and an increase in pollen counts across North America, according to a study in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Results show the pollen season is 20 days longer and concentrations are 21% higher than in the past.

These changes, along with increasing amounts of air, ozone, and particle pollution, are harmful to the respiratory health of millions of people with allergies and asthma, according to the American Lung Association.

