New Year’s is a popular time to start a new chapter and commit to making positive changes. As you consider your own New Year’s Resolution, why not seize the opportunity to help your kids set and achieve a goal to pitch in and do their part to help protect the planet?
If you already make green lifestyle choices, your children are learning from your example. That said, if you’re looking for ways to improve your sustainable commitment, you can make it a family effort—with each member focusing on a different green task.
By making their resolutions, kids can understand the value and rewards that come with setting a goal, acting to achieve it, and contributing to a greater cause like preserving the Earth for future generations. Follow these tips to help your children aim for a greener New Year.
Brainstorm Together, but Let Kids Choose Their Own Goals
Chances are, setting goals or making a resolution is a new thing for your kids. Spend time brainstorming together and help them make a list of possible green resolutions. Also, explain how important it is to respect and protect our planet.
Let them think of as many age-appropriate eco-conscious ideas as possible on their own. If they get stuck, prompt them with a question. Ask things like, “How can you help stop pollution?” or “What kinds of things can you put in a recycle bin?”
Once they have a list of ideas, tell them to choose which goal they want to tackle. By picking their resolution, kids will be more dedicated to seeing it through.
If you need ideas, try any of these:
- Plant a tree.
- Do neighborhood cleanup.
- Recycle trash.
- Start a compost pile.
- Donate old clothes and toys.
- Make a bird feeder out of an empty milk jug.
- Make a windowsill herb garden.
These are just a few suggestions. Take your time, and you’ll crank out many more.
Set Kids Up to Succeed
According to U.S. News, 80% of people don’t see their resolutions through to completion. In guiding your kids to make a green effort this year, it’s essential to help them set an easy, specific, attainable, eco-friendly New Year’s Resolution.
Juggling too many tasks at once can be overwhelming. So, encourage kids to only work on the goal they chose from their list. Then, have them write a specific, measurable resolution statement, and post it where they can always see it (like a pegboard in the kitchen) to serve as a constant reminder.
For example, if a child decides to do Meatless Mondays they can write, “I’ll eat a meatless meal every Monday to lower my carbon footprint, and I’ll help mom or dad plan what that meal will be.” It’s a two-part task, but only one resolution.
Also, explain that most resolutions require baby steps to complete. So, encourage your child to be patient and help them understand that changes don’t happen overnight. Overall, following these guidelines sets them up to succeed.
Help Your Children Track Their Progress
Depending on their age, help kids make a resolution-focused chart or calendar to log their eco-friendly activities daily, weekly, or monthly at home, school, or another green community event. Tracking progress toward their goal helps kids increase self-confidence, boost self-esteem, and feel a sense of pride in their accomplishments.
Also, be sure to create a space on their chart, notebook, or journal for positive feedback, and use smiley faces or any other fun stickers as a visible symbol of success.
Encourage Questions and Show Support
Any new effort or project is going to have a learning curve. So, let your child know that it’s okay to ask questions about things they don’t understand. Also, lend a hand when needed (especially for younger kids), and tell them it’s okay to ask for help. Always encourage and praise creativity.
For instance, if your child wants to donate old toys to reduce waste, help them find a box to collect the items and go to a local charity or donation center together.
Once there, let kids tell staff members what they are donating and why. Sharing their green commitment with others reinforces a child’s resolution. Showing support will also help spur them on toward reaching their goal.
Allow Off Days and Do-Overs
Teaching children to follow through on commitments is an important life lesson. However, no one is perfect—even grownups steer off course from diet plans, financial goals, or behavioral changes. That’s why it’s important to allow kids to miss a step or have an off day. We all learn from mistakes, and practice makes perfect—or at least it helps new habits become “routine” over time.
Another vital part of helping children stick with their New Year’s Resolution is reminding them that each day is a new day—and do-overs are fine.
Celebrate Wins
Success is sweet—especially if the journey towards the goal is long. Whether it’s a double high-five, a verbal congrats, or a trip to get an ice cream cone, acknowledging their effort for a job well done and celebrating those wins together is the best part of the New Year’s Resolution process. Plus, you’ll make memories along the way that you and your children can cherish for a lifetime.