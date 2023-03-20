Losing a pet is heartbreaking. A furry family member brings so much joy and unconditional love. Choosing how to lay them to final rest is also challenging—especially while you’re grieving.
As you weigh options, it’s essential to consider their impact on the planet. Cremation, for example, releases air pollutants and greenhouse gases, according to National Geographic. So, how do you give your pet a green burial? Here are some eco-friendly ways to handle your pet’s remains.
Alkaline Hydrolysis (Water Cremation)
Alkaline Hydrolysis—aka water cremation, resomation, bio cremation, and aquamation—is one biofriendly option.
Traditional cremation emits over 6.8 million metric tons of carbon dioxide each year. When tooth fillings vaporize, mercury releases into the atmosphere, according to Reuters U.K.
With water cremation, a deceased body goes into a metal chamber that contains a mixture of potassium hydroxide and water, according to the Cremation Institute.
Eventually, the body dissolves, and liquid forms. The remaining bone fragments are crushed into remains for loved ones to keep, scatter, or bury.
This flameless process uses one-seventh of the energy that fire cremation requires. No harmful gases release into the air, and it costs around the same as flame cremation.
Over the past decade, 20 U.S. states made aquamation legal, according to U.S. News. Ask your veterinarian if they offer water cremation for pets or if they can refer you to a facility that does.
Home Burial
Burying your beloved pet in the yard at home in a biodegradable shroud, casket, or container is another green choice. Before doing so, find out if your state allows at-home burial and follow local regulations regarding plot depth.
To honor your fur baby, you can create an eco-friendly grave marker. For instance, use sustainable paint to add your pet’s name or a loving message on a rock and place it on your pet’s final resting space. Or make a wreath with natural elements like wildflowers or pinecones to lay in tribute at the spot.
Green Pet Cemetery Burial
If you choose to lay your pet to rest at a pet cemetery, you are following scores of pet parents who do the same across the U.S. and around the world.
Pet cemeteries have existed for thousands of years. In fact, Egyptians buried cats, dogs, hippos, and crocodiles alongside wealthy owners on Nile River banks, according to Chicago Tribune. As of 2017, there were over 700 pet cemeteries in the United States.
According to One Green Planet, famous animals and animals of celebrities are in their final resting place at The Los Angeles Pet Memorial Park in California. Hartsdale Pet Cemetery in New York provides a resting place for horses, birds, cats, dogs, and even a lion who once lived at the Plaza Hotel.
Green Burial Practices
Embalming chemicals, metal caskets, concrete vaults, and cemetery lawn fertilizers are common human burial factors that take a toll on the environment.
To combat these effects, the Green Burial Council certifies funeral industry providers that meet its list of green standards. Certified members support green burial initiatives, protect the environment, commit to ecological responsibility, and more.
The Green Pet-Burial Society promotes Green Burial Council certification in its pamphlet, “The Greening of Pet Cemeteries.” The nonprofit also offers a directory of whole-family cemeteries that allow burying pets with family members.
Sustainable cemetery practices include using eco-friendly burial shrouds and caskets instead of metal boxes or concrete vaults, eliminating toxic chemical fertilizers for ground maintenance, protecting and preserving wildlife, and conserving energy, water, and other natural resources, according to GPBS.
Plus, green cemeteries are serene settings where nature can thrive—such as trees or flowers growing from a gravesite. In a green burial, your pet’s remains become part of the life cycle in the surroundings.
To find a list of pet cemeteries near you, search the International Association of Pet Cemeteries and Crematories' member directory. Contact the facilities and ask them about their sustainable efforts and practices. You can also do a Google search for a list of local green pet cemeteries.
Have an Eco-Friendly Memorial for Your Pet
Having a memorial for your precious pet allows you and other family members and friends to share stories and memories about them. Hosting it outdoors near their favorite tree—or better yet, planting a tree in their honor—are two easy actions that help make your remembrance time an eco-friendly event. In memory of your loved one, you can also donate time or money to an animal rescue center, like your local Humane Society chapter.
Whatever aftercare pathway you choose, the love between you and your pet will live in your heart forever. Making Earth-friendly choices pays tribute to the planet and helps protect it for future generations.