From air fryers and electric razors to smartphones, tablets and flat-screen TVs, electronic gadgets make life easier. In this connected world, projections estimate that the number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices will hit 29 billion worldwide by 2030, according to Statista.
But what price does the environment pay over a device’s life cycle? How can you use electronics more sustainably? And what is the eco-friendliest way to dispose of broken or outdated electronic devices? Let’s explore the life cycle of electronic devices and how they impact the planet.
Acquiring Materials
The first stage in the life cycle of many electronic devices starts with acquiring materials like gold, platinum, aluminum, palladium, copper, lithium, and plastics, according to the EPA.
First, workers extract these materials from the Earth. Then, they transport, process, and refine them so they can build them into various electronic items. Each activity uses energy, releases greenhouse gases, creates pollution, and uses multiple natural resources. Therefore, decreasing raw materials saves energy, curbs pollution, and conserves natural resources.
Designing and Manufacturing Devices
Designing and manufacturing products is the next step in the electronics life cycle. At this stage, manufacturers, designers, and engineers should design and make devices that use fewer materials, contain more recycled materials, and have longer useful lifespans. Also, designers should create products that users can reuse, refurbish, and recycle to extend their usefulness and reduce e-waste.
Procuring and Using Electronic Products
Procuring (i.e., attaining or buying) and using electronic products is the next step in the life cycle.
Unfortunately, many consumers frequently buy or upgrade electronic devices for the latest and greatest model. Some do this by choice and others by necessity when a rechargeable cell phone battery, for example, fails to hold a charge — or a computer brand releases a new model with a faster processor, bigger hard drive, or more memory.
These are common issues for many kinds of electronics. In fact, irreplaceable batteries caused 14 popular consumer devices to stop working in three to four years, according to a Washington Post analysis.
If you make sustainable purchase choices and use devices for as long as possible, you can reduce your carbon footprint. Eco-friendly electronic purchase decisions include:
- Buy a used or refurbished device.
- Buy from a company that follows sustainable practices. For example, Apple’s worldwide operations became carbon neutral in 2020, according to the company’s 2021 Environmental Progress report.
- Buy a device that contains eco-friendly materials.
- Buy energy-efficient electronic devices and appliances.
Collection
The next step in the electronics life cycle is collection. Consumers play a critical role in this stage. When possible, buy electronic devices from a retailer that offers a take-back, mail-in, or collection program.
To help reduce e-waste, take your device to the appropriate drop-off point or mail it in. When you do this, the brand can refurbish and resell reusable items. They might also retrieve materials from one device to reuse in another device. This extends an electronic item’s useful life and helps reduce pollution.
For example, Apple’s trade-in program gives credit for trading in eligible devices and recycles ineligible devices. Best Buy also offers an electronics, appliances, and fitness equipment recycling program.
Reuse and Refurbish Devices
E-waste is a growing global concern. In 2021, people generated 57.4 million tons of e-waste worldwide, according to a Geneva Environment Network UN report. Improperly discarding electronics that contain toxic and hazardous substances can “pose severe risk to human and environmental health.”
One of the easiest ways to reduce e-waste is to follow the next step in the electronics life cycle and reuse or refurbish your devices. Reusing an old device extends its life and reduces its environmental impact. The same goes for refurbishing or repairing a device instead of buying a new one.
Contact the brand’s customer or tech service department to find your nearest repair center. You can also locate a repair facility via Greener Gadgets Consumer Technology Association (CTA) Repair Locations list.
Recycle Electronics
Recycling electronics is the final step in a device’s life cycle. The process includes “sorting, dismantling, mechanically separating, and recovering valuable materials,” according to the EPA.
Search product type and zip code on the Earth911 website to locate an electronics recycling facility. You can also contact local government offices or recycling centers to determine their electronic recycling policy. Donating old tech devices to schools, churches, community centers, and nonprofit organizations also extends a product’s life and reduces waste.
Remember to erase any personal information from your devices before recycling or donating them.
Understanding and following each step of an electronic device’s life cycle is a small thing that will make a considerable positive impact on the planet.