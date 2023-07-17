RALOS
123RF

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


From air fryers and electric razors to smartphones, tablets and flat-screen TVs, electronic gadgets make life easier. In this connected world, projections estimate that the number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices will hit 29 billion worldwide by 2030, according to Statista.

But what price does the environment pay over a device’s life cycle? How can you use electronics more sustainably? And what is the eco-friendliest way to dispose of broken or outdated electronic devices? Let’s explore the life cycle of electronic devices and how they impact the planet.

RALOS

Recommended for you

Load comments