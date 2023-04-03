RALOS
123RF

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The global population is growing at an unprecedented pace. It has tripled in size since 1950, reached almost 7.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to surpass 8.5 billion by 2030, according to the United Nations (UN) Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

Every person and nearly every process on Earth creates a carbon footprint. What impact does a surging population have on climate change and the environment? Is there a cause for concern? If so, can anything stave off its adverse effects?

RALOS

Recommended for you

Load comments