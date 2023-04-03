Every person and nearly every process on Earth creates a carbon footprint. What impact does a surging population have on climate change and the environment? Is there a cause for concern? If so, can anything stave off its adverse effects?
Here’s a look at how population growth affects the planet.
How Population Growth Affects Natural Resources
A growing number of humans on Earth causes a greater need for natural resources like drinking water, trees, clean air, and a higher demand for food. Food and water scarcity are substantial global issues. Both are critical to sustaining human life.
According to the World Food Programme, about 349 million people in 79 countries face acute food insecurity. Currently, over 900,000 people exist in famine-like conditions, which is 10 times more people at risk than five years ago.
Climate shocks like drought, wildfires, and extreme weather events take lives, destroy crops, and compromise livelihoods and people’s capacity to feed themselves and their families.
Over 40% of the global population struggles with water scarcity, including more than 2.2 million people in the U.S. who don’t have running water or indoor plumbing, according to the World Economic Forum.
Furthermore, deforestation disrupts the water cycle as it pollutes water, contributes to droughts, reduces annual rainfall, and more, according to WXResearch.org.
A population surge increases the need for these vital resources and worsens these issues.
Ways Population Growth Impacts Climate Change
A rapidly expanding population uses more energy, which impacts climate change. High-income and upper-middle-income countries contribute 85% of global carbon dioxide emissions, according to the U.N.
Burning fossil fuels (like oil, coal, and natural gas) impacts climate change more than any other human activity, according to the EPA.
Heating homes, driving cars and trucks, generating electricity, flying planes, manufacturing, shipping goods, and agriculture are prime examples. A bigger population that does more of these activities will ultimately raise the global carbon footprint.
An increase in greenhouse gas emissions contributes to global warming. Higher temperatures can produce more natural disasters like storms, floods, drought, and extreme heat waves.
This is a vicious cycle—and nations across the globe continue to look for ways to combat climate change.
Is There a Way to Mitigate Population Growth’s Effects on the Environment?
There’s an ongoing debate about what we can do to offset population growth’s effects on the environment.
One obvious suggestion is to limit reproduction. Social and economic development have already prompted smaller family sizes, according to the U.N. And the organization suggests that government efforts to limit population growth “would do little to mitigate the forces of climate change between now and 2050.”
In a 2018 New York Times survey, 33% of U.S. young adult respondents cited climate change concerns as a reason not to have children. So, younger generations are already thinking about how increasing the population affects the planet.
The U.N. suggests that instead of changing demographic trends, people should commit to managing resources more efficiently in both consumption and production. This direction applies to people and businesses across the globe.
Every individual and group effort to live more sustainably helps protect the planet. From conserving water and using less energy to eliminating single-use plastics and reducing waste, these actions can help protect and preserve the planet for the current population and future generations.