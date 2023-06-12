Every day, millions of people need to get from point A to point B. Driving a personal vehicle to work, school, the grocery store, and other places is popular and convenient. However, there might be more eco-friendly transit choices.
In 2021, transportation accounted for 38% of all energy-related greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs), according to the Congressional Budget Office. Within that sector, cars and trucks release the most GHGs, which contribute to climate change.
U.S. automakers are striving to electrify new vehicles on a broad scale to meet aggressive government climate goals. However, charging infrastructure, higher sales prices, and sourcing materials for EV batteries are just some of the challenges they face.
Meanwhile, taking public transportation is one thing you can do to help protect the planet, and it has other benefits — here's why.
Environmental Benefits of Public Transportation
Taking public transportation to work, school, and other places has multiple environmental benefits. Top among them is decreasing your carbon footprint.
According to the Transit Cooperative Research Board, "a typical trip on public transit emits 55% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than driving or ride hailing alone."
Plus, if one person makes a 20-mile commute and switches to public transportation, it saves 20 pounds of CO2 per day or over 48,000 pounds in a year, according to the Kansas City Transportation Authority (KCTA). Taking public transit also saves the U.S. more than 11 million gallons of gas daily and the equivalent of 4.2 billion gallons each year, KCTA notes.
Using public transportation instead of driving a gas-powered ICE vehicle decreases air pollutants and increases air quality. Fewer conventional vehicles on the road also reduce noise pollution and traffic congestion.
Leaving the car home and riding public transit also saves energy and reduces fossil fuel use, according to Columbia Climate School at Columbia University.
Besides helping the planet, what are some additional public transport advantages?
Public Transportation Saves Money
Owning and operating a personal vehicle is expensive. In 2021, people doled out 16.4% of their average annual expenses on transportation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Taking public transit saves money on vehicle-related expenses, including insurance, vehicle maintenance and repairs, and parking fees, to name a few. Gasoline prices alone increased 37% in 2021. A household can save almost $10,000 a year by using one less car and taking public transportation, according to the American Public Transportation Association.
Average transit costs vary by location but are reasonably lower than vehicle ownership. For example, a 30-day unlimited bus and subway pass in New York is $127 per month. This works out to $1,524 a year. A 30-day Chicago Transit Authority Pass covers unlimited CTA buses and train rides for only $75 monthly. These are just two examples.
Using Public Transit is Safer Than Driving
Using public transportation eliminates the risk of getting in an auto accident. APTA says it is 10 times safer per mile than car travel. Plus, you don't have to focus on the road if you're not driving to your destination. This can lower stress and allow you to work, relax, read, or do other things during your daily commute.
Public Transport Offers Economic Opportunities
Thriving public transport systems also help boost the economy. For example, "every $1 billion invested in public transportation supports and creates approximately 50,000 jobs," according to APTA. Plus, every $10 million capital investment in public transport spurs $30 million in business sales. And, living near public transit can boost a home's value by an average of $2,040, according to RedFin.com.
Factors to Consider
Given environmental and other benefits, taking public transportation has advantages. However, here are some factors to consider:
- Some cities do not have robust or readily accessible public transportation systems and options — especially those in rural areas.
- Commute times can be longer than driving a car — especially when a bus or subway makes multiple stops.
- Delays are beyond your control and might impact arriving at work or school on time.
- Buses, trains, and subways are often crowded in metro areas.
If these points pose an issue, taking public transportation might not be practical. However, traveling via public transit can help the planet without draining your wallet.