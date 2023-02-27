Kids love spending time in the kitchen, and making healthier snacks together allows you to teach your children about eating foods that contain essential vitamins and minerals. It’s also a perfect time to discuss sustainably and show them how to choose foods and snacks that are good for the planet. Follow these easy tips to help get you and your kids on a greener snack path!
Discuss Making Healthier Snack Choices
Let’s face it – most of us like sugary snacks like cookies and candy – and having a treat is okay! But constantly loading up on sweets or junk food isn’t great for anyone. That’s why it’s important to give your kids fresh fruits, veggies, and other snacks that taste good and provide essential vitamins and minerals. Make it fun! Dress your veggies up with peanut butter and raisins to make “ants on a log” or create funny faces with different fruits. Eating healthier can be fun and good for your body!
Talk About the Earth-Friendly Benefits of Homegrown Food
Before making and enjoying any kind of snack, you need to get the ingredients. It’s never too early to teach your kids about making sustainable choices in sourcing your food. Using picture books or toys to explain how food grows on farms or in a home garden is a good idea for young children. Read with them and talk about how growing and eating food straight from the garden is better for our Earth. Discuss how eating homegrown food helps save energy, reduces waste, and cuts pollution as you make fewer trips to the store. If you choose to, you can even explain how eating less meat helps animals and the planet.
Thankfully, lots of children already love digging in the dirt! It’s great to get them working in the garden as soon as possible. Show them how to plant seeds, water them, watch them grow, and then let your kids pick crops when the harvest is ready - they’ll probably eat more veggies if they had a hand in growing them!
Give Them Green Grocery Lessons
When you go to the store, take your kids, and give them some green grocery lessons. Go over the shopping list together, so they understand what you need, and teach them these sustainable grocery tips:
- Explain how taking reusable cloth bags to the store instead of using disposable plastic ones helps prevent pollution.
- To help cut plastic food packaging waste, let your child scoop bulk foods out of bins into your cloth bags.
- Help kids choose fresh items and explain how fresh foods retain more vital vitamins and minerals and lower the carbon footprint.
- Plan a meatless meal at least once a week and let your kids help create the menu
- Show your child how to buy “just the right amount” of food that you need to prevent waste.
Teach Kids How to Reduce Food Waste
Food waste is a terrible global problem – including here in America. This is a grave concern because so many families need nutritious food and would appreciate the mass amounts that are being wasted. Furthermore, overcrowded landfills only compound the global pollution crisis.
Therefore, finding ways to reduce food waste is one of the most important green lessons our kids can take with them to the next generation. Here are some easy waste-cutting tips to share:
- Try smaller portions! They’re more likely to get eaten and not tossed in the trash.
- Freeze leftovers instead of pitching them.
- Use leftovers in a new recipe the next day (e.g., use leftover chicken and veggies to make soup).
- Surprise a friend or family member with any extra treats.
- Compost food scraps.
- Buy bruised produce at the store to prevent it from being tossed out.
- Use the same ingredients in multiple ways. For example, put green peppers on pizza and in a salad for dinner.
Make Fun Snacks with Healthier Foods
Finally, kids will likely enjoy healthier snacks if you present them in a fun way, and they can feel a sense of accomplishment if they pitch in.
- Arrange apples, kiwis, grapes, oranges, and nuts to make this Hungry Fruit Caterpillar.
- Or, who can resist these Organic Strawberry Popsicles?
- Homemade granola, like Charlotte’s Granola Bars from Zero Waste Chef, is a yummy and fortifying snack.
- How about enjoying some colorful Fruit and Veggie Rainbows?
Overall, healthier and eco-friendly snack possibilities are endless. Rest assured, the planet and your child’s tummy will thank you for making a greener snack choice!