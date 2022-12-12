...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches
with local amounts up to 3 inches. Rain will mix with snow in
some areas.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Treasure
Valley zones. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley zone.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. These conditions
could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
If you're in the market for new home appliances, Energy Star-certified products will help you save energy and cut utility expenses. Given rising energy prices and ongoing climate issues, buying energy-efficient appliances is a win-win for you and the planet.
This guide offers an overview of Energy Star-certified products to help you make the best purchase. It explains what the label means, how these power savers help combat climate change and save you money, and details Energy Star product types and average energy savings.
Energy Star Certification
Every product that bears an Energy Star-certified label meets specific U.S. Environmental Protection Agency energy efficiency requirements, according to energystar.gov.
Independent certification organizations follow EPA guidelines to test and verify that products adhere to high energy efficiency standards. To ensure integrity, the organizations must also annually review a portion of their certifications to confirm that products still meet program requirements.
Efficiency Labels
You’ll find two different labels on many home appliances. The first is the EPA’s Energy Star label, which is square, blue, and features a white logo. If you see one, the product is certified and highly efficient.
The second is an EnergyGuide sticker, which the Federal Trade Commission requires major appliance manufacturers to post on each product. This yellow and black label provides annual energy usage and operating cost estimates. You can use EnergyGuide information to compare cost and energy savings among brands as you shop.
How Energy-Efficient Appliances Fight Climate Change
Burning fossil fuels—natural gas, coal, and petroleum—produces greenhouse gas emissions. As they linger in the atmosphere, these emissions spur climate warming, according to the EPA. In 2021, fossil fuels were the largest energy source for electricity generation in the nation, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Energy-efficient appliances use less energy than non-efficient models. Saving energy, in turn, reduces carbon emissions and pollution, helping fight climate change. Using power-saving Energy Star products at home helps lower your utility bills and keep more money in your wallet.
Environmental Milestones
Since 1992, Energy Star and thousands of eco-conscious partners have achieved major environmental milestones.
In 2019 alone, the EPA’s program prevented so much air pollution that it “was responsible for an estimated $7-17 billion in public health benefits,” according to its website.
Across three decades, families and businesses in the United States have collectively saved 5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity, cut over $500 billion in energy costs, and caused 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions via the program.
The more Energy Star products you and others use, the more carbon emissions and air pollution will decrease.
Product Types
In 2020, people bought an average of 800,000 Energy Star-certified products daily, leading to 7 billion sales over the program’s lifetime, according to Energy Star. From 1992 to 2020, 75,000 products received the certification.
Over 75 kinds of products can earn the Energy Star label, including appliances, electronics, lighting, heating and cooling, and commercial food service equipment.
Energy Savings
Here are some of the average energy savings you may see with certified products, according to Energy Star:
Refrigerators are 15% more efficient than federal minimum standards. Typical Energy Star fridges use less energy than a 60-watt light bulb.
Freezers use 10% less energy than new, non-certified models.
Dishwashers are 10% more energy-efficient and 20% more water-efficient than non-certified dishwashers. On average, these models conserve over 1,900 gallons of water over their lifespan.
Clothes washers can cut energy costs by about one-third and water costs by half. Efficient motors spin clothes faster, pulling more water out and leads to shorter drying times.
Room air conditioners and purifiers are 40% more efficient than standard models, saving a potential $200 over product life.
“If every appliance purchased in the United States this year were Energy Star certified, we would prevent greenhouse gas emissions equal to those from 215,000 cars—and save $360 million in annual energy costs,” according to Energy Star.