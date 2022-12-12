RALOS 12-5.3.jpeg
If you're in the market for new home appliances, Energy Star-certified products will help you save energy and cut utility expenses. Given rising energy prices and ongoing climate issues, buying energy-efficient appliances is a win-win for you and the planet.

This guide offers an overview of Energy Star-certified products to help you make the best purchase. It explains what the label means, how these power savers help combat climate change and save you money, and details Energy Star product types and average energy savings.

