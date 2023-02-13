RALOS
Whether they’re taking a short break from prancing, playing, and spreading the love, or curling up for a long lazy nap, your furry family members deserve a comfy, cozy, and safe place to rest. Unfortunately, some pet beds are not eco-friendly, and some may even contain toxic chemicals in the fabric or stuffing.

If you’re replacing your dog or cat’s current bed or choosing one for an adorable new fur baby, you’ll want to make sure it’s good for them and good for the planet. Here are some helpful tips for going green with your pet and giving them healthy, sustainable comfort.

