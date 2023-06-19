If you want to get your dog or cat’s attention, just get within earshot and say the “t” word. Yes – that’s “t” for “treats” – and most pet owners will agree that their fur babies can’t get enough of them. To show some extra love to your pets and the planet, make your own homemade treats! Here are some helpful tips about dishing up DIY pet treats, along with links to recipes for your kitty or pup to enjoy.
Before You Start Cooking
Before you dive into making any DIY pet treats recipes, it’s important to know some basic pet feeding guidelines. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, pet foods that are labeled “complete and balanced” are “intended to be fed as a pet’s sole diet and should be nutritionally balanced.” To live up to the “complete and balanced” promise, the food must meet one of the Dog or Cat Food Nutrient Profiles that the Association of American Feed Control Officials establishes — or the AAFCO must pass it in a feeding trial.
Snacks and treats, however, should not replace your pet’s main meal. As a supplement, many treat varieties are not “complete and balanced.” Protein, carbohydrates, and amino acids are three essential nutrients in pet food, along with vitamins and minerals. Pet snacks should not exceed 10 percent of your dog or cat’s daily calorie intake.
Vet Your Ingredients List - Literally
Every pet’s digestive system is different. So, you should always discuss treat recipe ingredients and any dietary additions or changes with your pet’s veterinarian. Also, make sure home recipes don’t contain any ingredients that your pet is allergic to or toxic for them to ingest. You should also accommodate any dietary restrictions or special nutritional needs your pet may have with any recipe you make.
For a list of harmful foods, check out the Humane Society of the United States’ hazardous pet food list and ASPCA’s list, and address any other questions you may have with your vet. The bottom line is: if you’re unsure about whether a particular ingredient might harm your pet, leave it out.
Eco-Friendly Treats Help the Planet
Making treats at home is a win-win for your pet and the planet. First, adding food scraps to your feline or canine’s homemade munchie recipes reduces food waste. Second, using ingredients from your garden or foods you have on hand eliminates extra trips to the store or shipping-related environmental impacts. Overall, cutting transport time and cost by making DIY treats lowers your pet’s carbon footprint.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Online Pet Treat Recipes
Fortunately, a wealth of online homemade cat and dog treat recipes are right at your fingertips. We’re linking to a few here – and doing a Google search will turn up lots more.
- This Peanut Butter and Oatmeal Dog Biscuit recipe only requires four ingredients!
- For a vegetarian option, whip up some of these healthy Spinach and Carrot cookies.
- For something fruity, try these vitamin-rich Blueberry with Bananas and Oats dog treats.
- Liver Lickers
- Super Simple Sweet Potato Dog Treats
- Doggie Biscuits I – these feature a mix of flour, cornmeal, peanut butter, rolled oats, and a hint of vanilla.
Kitty owners know that feline family members can be finicky - even with their favorite snacks. Follow these links for some homemade cat treat recipes that your fur princess should find whisker-licking good.
- Kitty Kisses Cat Treats combines puréed wet cat food and catnip into irresistible bite-sized snacks.
- Kitty Tuna Dreams features lip-smacking tuna mixed with breadcrumbs, brewer’s yeast, and eggs.
- For something simple and savory, these 3-Ingredient Salmon Cat Treats from The Cookie Rookie are the cat’s meow!
- Kitty Delights from Serendipity and Spice turn a mix of tuna, white cornmeal, flour, and water into thumbprint cookies.
- Joy the Baker’s Chewy Cat Treats featuring chicken, and brown rice baby food are just purrrfect!
- Amber’s Healthy Homemade Catsicles (Cat Popsicles) are a luscious warm weather delight.
Important Parting Advice: Watch Your Pet Closely After Serving Homemade Treats
As with any new foods, you need to closely monitor your dog or cat after giving them DIY snacks. Stop feeding your pet if you notice vomiting, stool changes, fluctuations in energy levels, or any other signs of discomfort. Report any unusual illness, behavior, or other adverse reactions to your veterinarian as soon as possible.
Hopefully, at least one of these recipes will set your furry friend’s tail to wagging. Always remember every homemade pet treat is even more special when it’s served up with a huge dose of love.