The farther you travel away from home, the bigger your carbon footprint. The easiest way to travel to many distant locales is in a jet. However, flying and other types of transportation impact the environment.

In 2018, 2.4% of global carbon emissions came from aviation, according to the International Council on Clean Transportation. For a road trip, a single gallon of gasoline produces 20 pounds of CO2, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

