The farther you travel away from home, the bigger your carbon footprint. The easiest way to travel to many distant locales is in a jet. However, flying and other types of transportation impact the environment.
In 2018, 2.4% of global carbon emissions came from aviation, according to the International Council on Clean Transportation. For a road trip, a single gallon of gasoline produces 20 pounds of CO2, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
So, how can you help the planet if you long to experience new places? Follow these eco-travel tips on your future excursions.
What is Eco-Travel?
Simply put, eco-travel is environmentally responsible travel. In practice, you understand the impacts of traveling to and from a destination and use sustainable efforts to reduce your carbon footprint, conserve natural resources, and protect the planet.
Use the Eco-Friendliest Form of Transportation
Always use the eco-friendliest mode of transportation to get to your destination.
Flying is the fastest and easiest way to travel overseas. However, flying emits greenhouse gases and air pollutants. In this case, choose an airline that makes Earth-friendly efforts.
For example, Virgin Atlantic aims for net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and is working with Storegga, which permanently removes CO2 emissions from the atmosphere. And Alaska Airlines is prioritizing programs to “safely burn less fuel” and plans to use sustainable airline fuel to help reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040.
When traveling short distances, use bus and rail whenever possible, according to Travel and Leisure. Also, rideshare or rent an electric vehicle. Upon arrival, walk or bike to explore a new town.
Book Sustainable Accommodations
Find hotels that follow sustainable practices or stay at a bed and breakfast to support the local economy. It might take a few phone calls or online research to learn more about a hotel’s green efforts. But it’s worth it to book accommodations at places that openly and actively support the planet.
Ask the hotel manager about eco-friendly products, how they conserve energy and resources, if they serve locally-sourced foods, etc. Also, let them know that green practices weigh heavily on your hotel choice.
Pack Light and Green
Decreasing the luggage weight in your car, train, or plane improves fuel economy and reduces carbon emissions, according to ABC News.
To avoid overpacking:
- Bring mix-and-match outfits and pieces that layer.
- Roll clothing to conserve space and bring only essential toiletries.
- Take a carry-on bag made from recycled materials.
Eat and Shop Locally and Sustainably
Trying new foods and browsing local shops is a fun part of visiting a new place. To boost and sustain a community’s economy, eat at a local restaurant and visit a local shop.
Plus, buying handmade goods and thrift shop finds is more sustainable than buying goods that are trucked or flown into a national retail chain. Be sure to take a reusable cloth bag into the store and only buy things you’ll use to avoid waste.
According to Food Research International journal, the livestock industry contributes 12% to 18% of total global greenhouse gas emissions. It also uses lots of water and creates water pollution.
To combat this, work some meatless, plant-based meals into your trip menu. Also, sample some cultural cuisine, and eat as many locally-sourced organic foods as possible.
Respect Local Culture and Wildlife
Respecting culture and wildlife in the communities you visit helps preserve local traditions and the natural habitats for native creatures. Do not disturb or damage wildlife and natural settings. Also, hiring a local tour guide or attending a community festival are excellent ways to engage local people and learn more about the culture.
Conserve Energy and Water
Conserving energy and water anywhere you go helps protect the environment. To save energy in your hotel room, unplug devices when you aren’t using them, turn off lights when you leave, and lower the thermostat or use ceiling fans.
To save water, take short hotel showers and turn off the faucet while you brush your teeth. If you have a kitchenette with appliances, only run the dishwasher when it’s full
Eliminate Single-Use Plastics
Plastic water bottles, utensils, straws, grocery bags, and other single-use, disposable items contribute to the global pollution crisis. About 22 million tons of plastic pollute the world each year, according to the World Economic Forum.
To do your part, eliminate single-use plastics. When you travel, take your own eco-friendly bamboo utensils, stainless steel straws, and a reusable water bottle. This small action will help the planet and save marine creatures’ lives.
Carbon Offsets
A carbon offset is “an action or activity (such as the planting of trees or carbon sequestration) that compensates for the emission of carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases to the atmosphere,” according to Merriam-Webster.
For example, volunteer at a park or beach cleanup, attend a community swap meet, donate to a local sustainable nonprofit, or visit an eco-friendly destination, like Costa Rica, that functions with 98% renewable energy. You can also purchase carbon offset credits to fund sustainable projects.
Following these simple tips will create a rewarding travel experience for yourself and the planet.