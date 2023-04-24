Helping our fur babies maintain a healthy and nutritious diet is a critical part of their care. Like the food choices we make for ourselves, what we feed our pets affects their wellness and quality of life and impacts the planet. Cats and dogs make their own environmental footprints, and their meat-laden diets raise them even higher.
Thankfully, many pet food brands are altering product lines and company practices to meet increasing sustainable demand. In striving to serve what’s best for your four-legged friends and the planet, follow these eco-conscious feeding tips.
A Big Industry Makes a Big Environmental Impact
The pet food and treats industry is enormous. According to an American Pet Products Association (APPA) survey, U.S. pet owners spent $97.5 billion on pet food and treats in 2019 and an estimated $99 billion in 2020. Raking in large annual revenues means many products were farmed, manufactured, packaged, distributed, and sold. A 2017 study showed that American cats and dogs accounted for 30 percent of the total environmental impact of U.S. meat consumption.
So, what can pet owners do to offset some of this impact on the planet?
Look for USDA Certified Organic and Animal Welfare Certified Brands
USDA Certified Organic and Animal Welfare Certified pet foods adhere to specific standards and display appropriate seals. Certified Organic pet brands must follow the same guidelines and standards as those required for human foods. The foods must be grown and processed without toxic pesticides, artificial flavors, colors and preservatives, GMOs, synthetic growth hormones, or antibiotics. Pet food must also contain at least 95 percent organic ingredients to display the USDA organic seal. Beware - a can or bag labeled “organic” without the USDA seal doesn’t necessarily follow any standards.
Similarly, Animal Welfare Certified brands earn a Global Animal Partnership (GAP) certification by sourcing ingredients from farms that follow animal welfare and humane raising practices. These include raising “healthy and productive animals” in “natural living” indoor and outdoor environments, with treatment that fosters positive emotional well-being.
Ultimately, brands that bear one or both seals are committed to sourcing from farms that follow these essential sustainable practices.
Choose Green Packaging
Many pet industry players are reevaluating packaging to explore green options. Plastic wrap doesn’t break down and increases pollution. Recycling bags, boxes, cans, and containers help reduce the millions of tons of packaging waste sent to landfills. You can do your part by purchasing your dog or cat’s food and treats in plastic-free, recyclable, or recycled packaging.
Buy in Bulk
Whether you buy your kibble or canned canine cuisine in-store or online, buying in bulk is better for the environment. Keeping a larger supply on hand will feed your fur baby longer, which means you’ll make fewer trips to the store and receive fewer order shipments. Buying less often decreases greenhouse gas emissions, uses fewer natural resources, and will likely save money – sounds like a win-win for you and the planet!
Don’t Overfeed Pets
To help Fido or Fluffy maintain a healthy weight and lifestyle, it’s important not to overfeed them. As with humans, pets that carry excess pounds can have a myriad of health issues, including heart trouble. Follow the brand or your vet’s dietary recommendations to curb waste and help your pet stay trim.
A Note About DIY Pet Food
Some pets have special dietary needs, and nutritional requirements vary with age. Therefore, always consult your vet before changing your cat or dog’s food, treats, or feeding routine.
Pets also need a “complete and balanced” diet to maintain good health. While cooking pet meals at home has eco-advantages, many DIY recipes lack multiple vital nutrients.
If you’re determined to whip up your furry one’s cuisine, get recipes from your vet and follow the instructions—including ingredients and their amounts—precisely as they are given. Any variations can impact your pet’s health.
Following these tips will help you make healthy, eco-friendly food choices that are good for your pet and the planet!