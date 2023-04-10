Pitching out plastic utensils when the festivities are done makes clean up at birthday parties, picnics, and other special events a breeze. However, disposable plastic forks, spoons, and knives take hundreds of years to break down, making them some of the deadliest pieces of plastic garbage that currently pollute the sea. To be part of the sustainable solution, help your family swap out single-use plastic utensils for any or all of these reusable, green cutlery alternatives.
The Single-Use Plastic Utensil Problem
In 2017, the global plastic cutlery market was $2.6 billion. Treehugger reports that some pieces of plastic silverware labeled with a #6 resin code are recyclable - however, many centers don’t accept them because it isn’t cost-effective. And, unless you buy durable plasticware, pieces may break before you get a chance to wash and reuse them.
According to a World Economic Forum report, the U.S. wastes around 40 billion plastic silverware pieces annually. These discarded non-biodegradable utensils can leak into oceans from overcrowded landfills. In total, about 8 million tons of plastic pollution flows into the sea each year, and the amount could increase to 29 million metric tons by 2040 if current trends don’t change. Sadly, unsuspecting sea turtles and other aquatic creatures mistake the garbage for food and die from ingesting it. To avoid compounding the catastrophic ocean pollution problem, you and your family can wash and reuse plasticware or stop using it altogether!
Carry Your Own Silverware
If your busy family frequently eats on the run, make a point to carry your own reusable silverware in your car, purse, or backpack. Adopting this sustainable plan will eliminate the need to use disposable plasticware offered at drive-thru windows or your favorite takeout restaurants. Just take some spoons, forks, and knives out of your kitchen drawer at home to create an easy grab-and-go reusable travel set. To avoid using styrofoam to-go cups and harmful plastic straws that many restaurants serve, take your own reusable beverage tumbler and stainless or paper straw when drinking and eating on the go. You can also take your own cutlery to picnics, family parties, and other social settings to avoid using disposable utensils.
Buy Utensils Made From Sustainable Materials
Bamboo is a popular, natural, sustainable material used in many eco-friendly products. It’s highly durable and remarkably grows a new shoot from its roots when harvested! Look for pieces that are washable, reusable, recyclable, and BPA-free. A collection of strong wooden utensils holds up to repeat use and is easy to tote in a roll-up canvas case. Teak wood is another type of sustainable utensil material you can try.
Savor Some Edible Cutlery
Eating your entire entree, including your spoon, is one way to ensure you’re consuming a zero-waste meal. Who doesn’t love a yummy peppermint spoon that melts as you stir it around in a cup of hot cocoa? Fortunately, edible utensil offerings are slowly emerging in America. Bakey’s edible cutlery is one U.S. brand that strives “to help prevent 5 million tons of plastic from entering landfills.” The eco-conscious company makes its consumable cutlery from sorghum flour blended with rice and wheat.
Help Something Grow with Compostable Cutlery
Green enthusiasts know that composting food scraps and yard materials instead of throwing them away reduces landfill waste and harmful methane emissions, enriches the soil, and helps plants grow. Why not create a sustainable win-win by using soil-enriching compostable cutlery to prevent plastic pollution?
Overall, using green utensils is one easy way you and your family can help prevent plastic pollution and support a sustainable future!