Plastic pollution flows into the world’s oceans and kills about one million sea creatures each year. Despite increased public awareness, consumers still use 5 trillion plastic bags annually—about 160,000 per second. Sadly, most plastic items never break down, and only one percent of plastic gets recycled yearly.

If the current rate of plastic consumption and disposal persists, the World Economic Forum projects that by 2040, almost 30 million metric tons of plastic will leak into the oceans yearly. If no action is taken, this alarming prediction will become a reality and cause even more aquatic deaths.

