Climate change produces extreme weather events like drought, floods, wildfires, and superstorms more frequently. Unforeseen natural disasters like these not only affect humans and wildlife but also impact our beloved pets.
Understanding how climate change affects our pets is crucial to help protect them. We also need to know how our furry friends impact the environment so we can look for ways to help preserve the planet. Here’s what you need to know.
A Meat Diet Makes a Big Environmental Impact
The most significant environmental impact cats and dogs make is through their diet. More than 163 million felines and canines in the United States eat meat. If these doggies and kitties formed their own nation, it would rank 5th in global meat consumption, according to 2017 UCLA study author Gregory Okin.
Okin also notes that their meat consumption generates up to 64 million tons of carbon emissions each year and accounts for 25 to 30% of the environmental impacts from animal production “in terms of the use of land, water, fossil fuel, phosphate, and biocides.”
Once you consult your dog’s veterinarian about a potential dietary change, consider switching your pooch to a plant-based diet. Cats are meat eaters; however, they are not herbivores. So, don’t cut meat from their diet.
More Sustainable Pet Parenting Tips
Beyond adjusting their diet, here are some more ways to reduce your pet’s environmental pawprint, according to The Wildlife Trusts.
- Be mindful of wildlife when walking your dog. Don’t allow them to disturb creatures and planets in their natural habitat.
- Don’t let your dog swim in lakes or rivers if they recently received a topical flea treatment. Toxins can leak into the water and harm aquatic life.
- Buy dog and cat toys made from recyclable or organic materials.
- Make homemade dog and cat treats. This lowers the carbon footprint from mass-produced treats.
- Buy pet food in recyclable packaging or loose in bulk to minimize packaging.
- Avoid using clay cat litter. Use eco-friendly litter or make your own out of shredded paper or sawdust.
- Flush dog poop or use biodegradable dog waste bags.
Now, let’s look at how climate change affects your pet.
How Poor Air Quality Impacts Pets
Climate change causes extreme weather events, such as wildfires and excessive heat that can adversely affect your pets. When the air quality is poor from wildfire smoke and other pollutants, it can cause eye and respiratory issues for dogs, according to Rover.com.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
During fire season and on poor air quality days, keep walks and potty breaks short; otherwise, keep your dog inside. Also, close windows, turn the air conditioning on to filter indoor air, keep your pet hydrated, and see a veterinarian if your pet experiences respiratory distress.
Extreme Heat Dangers
All sorts of pets struggle to cope with extreme heat, and it can be dangerous for them, according to National Geographic. Veterinarians Dr. Barbara Hodges and Dr. Jose Arce shared information and tips with the magazine.
Hodges urges pet parents to test the asphalt with their fingers for a few seconds before walking their dog on a hot day, as it can burn their paws. Also, cats and dogs only sweat through their paws and noses. Birds and rabbits don’t sweat at all.
Dogs pant to cool down, and cats groom their fur to stay cool. Arce warns pet parents never to shave a pet’s fur in the summer. It doesn’t help them stay cool, Arce says. Instead, fur insulates pets, cools them, and protects them from sunburn.
Heat Stroke Risks
Extreme heat exposure can also cause pets to have heat stroke, which can be fatal. Overweight pets and pets with cardiac issues are at higher risk. Arce notes that dogs with short heads, like pugs, bulldogs, and French bulldogs, are also more susceptible.
To reduce risks, never leave your pet unattended in a closed car, even on a 70-degree day, as internal temperatures in the car are much higher. Also, keep your pets indoors on sweltering days, walk dogs in the morning, and give them ice pads to lay on.
If your pet shows signs of heat distress, such as shaking, drooling, rapid breathing, lethargy, excessive restlessness, vomiting, or diarrhea, contact your vet and seek prompt medical attention.
Protect Your Pet from Mosquitos and Ticks
Tick populations are rising due to warmer-than-normal winters, according to Animal Wellness Magazine. So, take extra precautions to protect dogs and cats from tick bites and Lyme disease. Keep your lawn short, keep your pets out of long grass and overgrown areas. Keep your dog on a hiking trail and use natural insect repellent for protection outdoors.
Climate change affects all of us — even our pets. Follow these tips to help keep your pets healthy and safe.