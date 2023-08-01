Camping is a beautiful way to get away from hectic, busy schedules and spend time with friends or family to enjoy nature. If you’re a newbie, though, the idea of sleeping, eating, and functioning outdoors may seem daunting.
Fear not — camping is a popular all-season recreational activity — and if you’re looking to green up your trip, there are lots of ways to bask in natural beauty and be kind to the planet. To help get your adventure started, follow these beginner’s tips for eco-friendly camping.
Stay at a Campground with Amenities — Close to Home
If you’ve never camped before, staying at an established campground with amenities like running water, showers, and restroom facilities might make your first experience less stressful and more enjoyable. Camping close to home lowers carbon emissions from traveling – and you’re not too far if you don’t like it or forgot something. As you gain experience, you can venture to a remote location – including one you might hike through woods to reach.
Know and Follow Campground Guidelines
It’s best to research and understand campground guidelines when you book your trip – especially rules for pets, visitor requirements, vehicle/parking restrictions, special permits, etc.
Use a Quality Tent and Practice Pitching It Before You Go
Tent camping will give you a more nature-dwelling experience than staying in a cabin, RV, or “Glamping” site (with pre-pitched tents, yurts, and other accommodations). That said, choose the kind of lodging that best suits you and your companions.
If you take a tent, your temporary dwelling place should protect you well from unexpected weather and provide a comfortable space to sleep. Therefore, don’t skimp on tent quality and make sure it’s big enough to house everyone comfortably.
For a greener option, borrow a tent from family or friends or buy a quality preowned one at a resale shop. Doing so reduces waste and lowers your carbon footprint. Also, practice pitching your tent before you go to work out equipment or other issues that could upset your trip. For help, get instructions for pitching many kinds of tents in KOA’s detailed guide.
Bring Essential Camping Gear
It’s easy for first-time campers to overpack. Remember you can only bring what fits in your vehicle – and it’s nice to leave room for passengers. To be Earth-friendly, borrow as much camping equipment as possible. In general, gear should be lightweight and easy to transport. This is simpler if you’re parking the car close to your campsite. Driving to the site means you can bring comfortable camp chairs, a camp stove or small grill, a cooler, and more.
Essential camping gear:
- Sleeping – This includes an appropriately weather-rated sleeping bag, sleeping bag liner, an inflatable mattress or camp cot, blankets, and pillows.
- Safety Items – A first-aid kit, a camping fire extinguisher, sunscreen, insect repellant, and a reusable water bottle will help keep you safe from potential trip hazards.
- Lighting and Campfire Items – Light up your campsite with lanterns, outdoor torches, LED lamps, and headlamps. Sitting around a cozy campfire is a fun part of camping. Carefully pack and stow a lighter, matches, or fire starter. Get approved firewood locally to avoid transporting foreign pests into the campground.
- Personal Hygiene Necessities – Bring toiletries and hygiene items like soap, shampoo, towels, washcloths, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and shower shoes. Personal hygiene products, sunscreen, and repellants should be toxin-free and biodegradable. To protect lakes, streams, and aquatic life, never bathe or use soap or shampoo in natural bodies of water.
- Trowel, Toilet Paper, and Waste Bags – If your site doesn’t have restrooms or nature calls during a hike, dig a hole (at least 6 to 8 inches deep) with a trowel and put used toilet paper in a waste bag to bring home. Also, stay at least 200 feet away from a lake or stream when you’re going to prevent water contamination.
- Cooking and Eating Essentials – For campsite cooking, pots and pans, a portable grill or grill grate, or a camp stove. To keep perishables cold, bring a cooler and ice. For greener dining, bring reusable dishes, cups, water bottles, and cutlery. Also, pack grilling tools like a spatula, tongs, or skewers.
- Cleaning and Recycling Supplies – Bring sponges, wipes, and eco-friendly cleaners to clean your area. Include trash bags to take waste and garbage home. To preserve the natural camp environment, separate and bring back recyclables and food scraps/compostable items.
- Personal Items – Make sure to bring your driver’s license or ID, camping, fishing, or hiking permits, wallet, purse, spare house and car keys, and medical cards.
- Campsite Convenience – If space allows, you can spruce up your campsite with comfy chairs, portable tables, awnings for shade, a hammock, tablecloths for outdoor picnic tables, games, and any other recreational items you’d like.
- Pet Needs – If you’re bringing a pet, make sure you have food, dishes, leashes, toys, and any other items they need.
Plan Meals Ahead
Planning and prepping meals and snacks before you camp alleviates stress. Non-perishable items like trail mix, protein bars, pretzels, and s’mores fixings are popular camping snacks. Bring foods that cover multiple meals – potatoes for breakfast and dinner, grilling meats, veggies, sandwich fixings, and canned soup are common crowd-pleasers.
Pack Clothes for All Weather
Layer clothing to accommodate all kinds of weather, including hot and cold temps. For example, plan to pull sweats over shorts, sweaters over tees, and pack an all-weather, water-repellent jacket, raincoat, hats, boots, and gloves.
Plan Activities
Make your first camping experience fun and memorable by planning to do things you enjoy. Go hiking, biking, fishing, kayaking, bird watching, backpacking, horseback riding – or any outdoor activity!
Overall, trying new things and following these tips can help make your trip easy, relaxing, and fun!