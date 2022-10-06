RALOS
Many eco-conscious consumers know about the dangers of single-use plastic grocery/shopping bags. On average, a plastic shopping bag has 12 minutes of life before someone pitches it – and that’s where the problem starts.

Unfortunately, throwing away those convenient disposable plastic bags carries grave consequences. They never break down and eventually contaminate the world’s waterways and oceans. Per The World Counts data, about 300 million plastic bags a year end up in just the Atlantic Ocean alone. Plus, producing and shipping the bags to stores increases the carbon footprint.

