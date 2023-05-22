As a doting pet parent, you’ll do everything you can to love and protect your fur baby. However, you may not be aware of the hidden dangers in everyday household products that can harm or even threaten your pet’s life if they ingest them.
Many pets, such as cats and dogs, move around the house close to the ground. This puts them at risk of ingesting substances you may have dropped. They also explore the world with their mouth—as human babies do. Some cats like to hop on counters and can squeeze into cabinets, which increases their chance of ingesting something poisonous.
Plus, some harmful toxins for your pets can also hurt the environment. Avoiding these items will keep your pet safe and help protect the planet.
Here’s a list of popular home products to keep away from your pets.
Fabric Softener Sheets
Fabric softener sheets help clothes feel soft and smell nice. However, fabric softeners contain cationic detergents, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). If your pet ingests them, they can cause drooling, vomiting, oral and esophageal ulcers, and fever. Chewing on a new or used dryer sheet can cause oral ulcers or create an intestinal blockage.
Essential Oils
Essential oils are popular aromatherapy aids. However, if your kitty ingests or inhales them, they’re toxic, according to ASPCA.
Hazardous effects include gastrointestinal issues, possible liver damage, central nervous system depression, and aspirational pneumonia. Never use essential oils anywhere that your pet might gain access.
Grout
Some grout sealers are nontoxic, and others contain alkaline. The latter can cause drooling, vomiting, and oral and esophageal ulcers, according to ASPCA. Look at the sealer’s ingredients and contact your vet or the Animal Poison Control Center (APCC) to ensure it’s pet-safe before you buy or use it.
Carpet Shampoo and Freshener
Most carpet shampoos are pet safe, but check the bottle before using. Ingesting newly applied carpet freshening powder might cause a slightly upset stomach. If they inhale the powder, your pet might also experience respiratory symptoms such as sneezing, coughing, or a runny nose.
Allow carpet cleaners to dry before letting your pet in the room. If they do get any on their paws, ASPCA advises washing them with warm soapy water and keeping them out of the room until after you vacuum the powder up.
Vinegar and Water
A vinegar and water blend makes an inexpensive DIY alternative to mass-produced grocery aisle cleaners. Because it’s acidic, if your pet ingests concentrated or undiluted vinegar, it can cause vomiting, diarrhea, pain, and oral irritation, per ASPCA. Therefore, limit or eliminate your furry family member’s exposure.
Human Prescription and Over-the-Counter Medicine
Your faithful companion can potentially chew through pill bottles. So, lock all over-the-counter and prescription medications away from your pets, just as you do for babies and children.
According to the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA), naproxen, ibuprofen, and other NSAIDS can cause acute kidney failure in pets.
So, NEVER give them (or any human medicine or supplements) to your pets, and always consult an AAHA-accredited veterinarian for medical issues and treatment.
Toxic Foods
Your dog or cat might gobble up table scraps that drop onto the floor. But many human foods can be deadly to pets, according to the AAHA.
To prevent pets from lapping up foods that fall, keep them away from people who are eating and out of the kitchen while cooking. Never give your fur baby these foods.
- Chocolate
- Xylitol (often found in sugar-free gum)
- Macadamia nuts
- Grapes and raisins
- Onions
- Garlic
- Alcohol
- Caffeinated drinks
- Raw yeast dough
- Raw or undercooked meat
Toxic Plants
Plants and flowers beautify your home inside and out. However, many kinds of flora and fauna carry dangerous toxins that can harm your pet. The AAHA advises keeping your fur babies away from the following plants:
- Autumn crocus
- Azalea
- Cyclamen
- Daffodils
- Dieffenbachia
- Hyacinth
- Kalanchoe
- Lily of the valley
- Lilies
- Oleander
- Sago palm
- Tulips
Indoor and Outdoor Cleaning Products and Chemicals
Many indoor and outdoor cleaning products are toxic to pets and the environment. Paint, glue, and all kinds of cleaners contain hazardous chemicals. Glue can create an intestinal blockage if it expands in your pet’s stomach, according to the AAHA.
Also, many disinfectant ingredients are toxic for your beloved four-legged friend, including bleach, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, and chemical compounds that contain the word “phenol,” etc., according to the Humane Society.
Some impact air quality and spur respiratory issues for people and pets, according to the EPA. Products that contain volatile organic compounds (VOC) increase pollution and smog.
If you have safety concerns, contact the product manufacturer. To find safe products, visit EPA’s list of Safer Choice certified products, Safer Chemical Ingredients List, or look for Safer Choice and Design for the Environment (DfE)-labeled products deemed safe for human health, pets, and the environment.
Pesticides and Insecticides
Pesticides and insecticides help keep unwanted insects and pests out of crops, gardens, and yards. Ingesting them can poison a pet. To prevent exposure, keep your pets away during and directly after use, according to AAHA.
This list is not all-inclusive. If your pet ingests any of these items, contact an AAHA-accredited vet or the ASPCA Poison Center at 888-426-4435 for medical guidance.