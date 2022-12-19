Adopting a pet has so many benefits—not just for you but also for the planet. There’s something special about giving a shelter animal a second chance at finding happiness with a forever family. The mutual love and indelible bond you’ll create are priceless.
If you’re considering adding a fur baby to your family but are still unsure, here are some reasons you should help yourself, a furry friend, and the planet and adopt a pet today.
Far too Many Shelter Pets Need Forever Homes
The need has never been greater for shelter pets to find a loving forever family.
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) statistics are startling: Approximately 7.6 million companion animals enter shelters nationwide each year, and of those, approximately 2.7 million are euthanized. Adopting a shelter pet gives these adorable animals a second chance at having a stable, secure home.
Pet adoption also helps more than one animal. When you take a shelter pet home, space is free for another at-risk animal. Every empty cage means a new animal will get the care and attention they need while waiting for a family.
Environmental Impacts of Strays
Stray animals living in the wild usually aren’t vaccinated. Per One Green Planet, this means they can potentially transmit rabies and other life-threatening diseases to other animal populations.
Shelters and rescue facilities usually spay and neuter dogs and cats. This helps control pet overpopulation. Many organizations are implementing TNR programs (trap, neuter, and release back into the environment) to curb the problem.
Furthermore, the large number of predatory outdoor or feral cats is disrupting the ecosystem. According to the American Bird Conservatory, cats kill about 2.4 billion birds every year in the United States. Plus, they’ve contributed to the extinction of 63 species of birds, mammals, and reptiles in the wild. Every animal rescued, placed in a shelter, and adopted helps keep more birds and other wildlife creatures alive.
Adopt, Don’t Shop
Another grim reality is too many dogs are living in inhumane conditions at puppy mills. The money-hungry mill owners breed dogs at an insanely high volume for profit. They sell dogs online, at flea markets, and to pet stores.
The Humane Society of the United States reports that many puppies from mills suffer various health issues from improper care, and 500,000 dogs are kept in cramped, unsanitary spaces strictly for breeding. Each year, mills sell around 2.6 million puppies.
To help end this horrific cruelty, adopt a dog from a shelter or rescue facility—don’t shop for one.
Pets are Good for Mental Health
There’s nothing quite like the joy families experience when they receive unconditional love and loyalty from pets, and studies show that pets boost mental health.
For older adults, an Aging and Mental Health Journal study found that pet ownership reduced loneliness, created a sense of purpose, increased socialization, and fostered companionship. Plus, a fur baby is someone to talk to and actively give love and attention to. This reciprocal kind of love is priceless.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Pets Reduce Stress, Lower Blood Pressure, and Promote Heart Health
Pet ownership also has multiple physical benefits. Johns Hopkins research shows that simply petting or stroking a dog (or cat) reduces stress. Stress contributes to all kinds of mental and physical ailments. So, the less stress you have in your life, the better.
Per the American Heart Association, caring for a pet can also lower your blood pressure, promote heart health, and increase longevity. Walking or playing with a dog, for example, lowers cholesterol and triglyceride levels, which is good for cardiovascular health.
Walking a Dog Strengthens Bones and Muscles
Taking regular walks with a dog gets you both outdoors to enjoy the fresh air and soak up natural vitamin D from the sun. Per the Mayo Clinic, walking helps strengthen bones and muscles, improves posture, boosts energy levels, increases physical stamina, and helps prevent diabetes.
Pets Help Relieve Post-Surgical Pain
Many people struggle with post-surgical pain. A Loyola University Health System study found that patients recovering from total joint replacement surgery that had Animal Assisted Therapy (AAT) required less pain medication than those who did not have the therapy.
"The animal-human connection is powerful in reducing stress and in generating a sense of well-being," said Julia Havey, MSN, RN, CCM, lead author, Loyola University Health System. "This study further demonstrates the positive influence animals can have on human recovery."
Pet Adoption Saves Money and Changes Lives
Pet parenting not only requires an emotional and physical commitment but also carries monetary responsibility. Many shelters include spaying, neutering, and first vaccination costs in the adoption price, saving you money.
The intrinsic rewards that come with adopting a pet and saving an animal’s life are immeasurable. Changing a life is so profound—and the remarkable thing is, your new furry family member will change your life too, in ways you can’t even imagine.
Fostering is a Wonderful Option
If you’re still not sure if you’re ready to officially adopt a pet, fostering an animal gives allows you to love and care for a rescue animal. Fostering also gives a shelter pet a chance to live in a home environment, which helps prepare them for adoption.
Find out more about fostering a pet at Best Friends website.
To find a pet to adopt at a shelter near you, visit The Shelter Pet Project.