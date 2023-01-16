Recycling is one of the easiest things you can do to protect the planet. It reduces waste, saves energy, and curbs pollution. Over the past several decades, more Americans embraced the effort, and national recycling rates rose from 9.6% in 1980 to 23.6% in 2018.
Despite the positive trend, many people still balk at recycling because they don’t understand it or think it’s too complicated and time-consuming. If you want to do your part but are hesitating, the good news is recycling is easier than you think! Just follow these tips to make recycling a part of your daily routine.
What Is Recycling?
Simply put, recycling is a process in which used materials are transformed into new products. Recycling items instead of tossing them out reduces the waste you send to a landfill. It also lowers your household’s environmental footprint and helps decrease pollution.
What Can You Recycle?
Understanding what you can and can’t recycle is key to starting the process. One universal rule is that all items must be food, oil, and residue-free – soiled items can contaminate an entire bin. You should also compost food and yard scraps. Consult the EPA’s home composting guide to learn more.
Common recyclables fall into several categories. This list is not comprehensive – and recycling rules vary in different communities. Contact your community recycling center for guidance if you’re unsure about a particular item.
Paper – Newspapers, magazines, mail, print/copy paper, and notebook paper are recyclable. However, paper items can’t contain mixed materials like plastic sleeves or a Post-it note with a sticky backing. Shiny gift wrap is not recyclable, and neither are paper towels, napkins, or toilet paper. Paper should be dry and residue-free.
Cardboard – Shipping boxes, shoe boxes, gift boxes, cereal and cracker boxes, and empty toilet paper, paper towel, and wrapping paper tubes are all recyclable. Takeout containers and pizza boxes bearing food residue or grease are not recyclable and may contaminate the bin.
Metals – Aluminum beverage cans, tuna cans, soup cans, steel cans, and tin cans. Always rinse any food remnants and let them drip dry before putting them in the bin.
Glass – Empty, clean, and dry food jars, soda bottles, wine, beer, and liquor bottles. Always watch out for breakage and any dangerous glass fragments.
Plastics – Empty and rinsed plastic jugs or bottles marked #1 or #2 on the bottom are recyclable, along with rinsed caps secured to the bottle. Contact your local recycling center with any other plastics questions.
Used Oil and Tires – Used oil is recyclable, and many auto supply stores or auto service shops will take oil for recycling. Likewise, tire shops usually take used tires when you buy new ones. Contact the shop or your local recycling center for guidance.
Household Hazardous Waste – Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) like paint, pesticides, oils, cleaners, and batteries must be disposed of properly, as these items may be harmful to people and the environment. Contact your local waste management center to find out how to handle these items.
Contact the Local Recycling Facility for Bins, Rules, and Drop Off/Pick-Up Schedules
Sort, collect, and send your recyclable items for processing. Recycling rules vary by community - many areas perform weekly curbside recycling pick-ups and trash collection. Contact your local recycling facility to obtain local guidelines, a recycle bin, and a pick-up or drop-off schedule. If necessary, you can buy recycle bins at stores like Home Depot or drop your recyclables off at a collection center.
Keep Rules and Bins Visible and Accessible
To simplify the process and get your whole family involved, post a visible list of recycling Dos and Don’ts near the recycle bins. Also, label bins according to categories like “Paper,” “Cans,” “Glass,” etc. Place the bins in a readily accessible location – like near the trash can or in the utility room.
Some Important Recycling Don’ts
Finally, there are a few things to avoid when recycling:
1. Small items like loose bottle caps and pop can tabs can damage processing equipment. In general, throw away anything smaller than a credit card.
2. Plastic baggies
3. Plastic grocery bags
4. Trash bags
5. Plastic cups
6. Utensils
7. Plastic wrap
8. Medicine bottles
9. Clothes
10. Shoes
11. Foam
12. Electronics
Following these tips should get you well on your way to responsible recycling that helps save the planet.