Recycling is one of the easiest things you can do to protect the planet. It reduces waste, saves energy, and curbs pollution. Over the past several decades, more Americans embraced the effort, and national recycling rates rose from 9.6% in 1980 to 23.6% in 2018.

Despite the positive trend, many people still balk at recycling because they don’t understand it or think it’s too complicated and time-consuming. If you want to do your part but are hesitating, the good news is recycling is easier than you think! Just follow these tips to make recycling a part of your daily routine.

